By ITP

More of this topic

Posted inNews

Chopard partners with Attar United to open a new boutique in Saudi Arabia at Al Basateen Mall

The 172-sq-m watches, jewellery and accessories boutique reflects a concept designed by famous French architect Thierry W. Despont

By ITP
The new Chopard boutique has been designed to resemble a beautiful private home
The new Chopard boutique has been designed to resemble a beautiful private home

Chopard, in collaboration with partner Attar United, has opened a new boutique at Al Basateen Mall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The boutique reflects the concept designed by famous French architect Thierry W. Despont.

The 172-sq-m boutique offers Chopard clients a stunning and multifaceted universe to create the feeling of visiting a beautiful private home with well-defined areas accommodating high jewellery creations, watches, jewellery and accessories.

Chopard Saudi Arabia

Light-toned wood (white oak), opulent leathers, silk and precious velvet: the architect chose to maintain the plush, comfortable charm of the boutiques, while modernising the design to enable customers to stroll around the store in a relaxing manner.

Commenting on the new opening, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, Co-president of Chopard, said, “In line with the brand’s expansion strategy, we are pleased to open our first boutique in Jeddah in partnership with Attar United.”

Mohammed Saddik Attar, CEO of Attar United Company, also shared his enthusiasm about the boutique opening: “We are proud to launch this new and first Chopard boutique in Jeddah, which promises to be the best luxury shopping destination. We welcome our guests to explore the best shopping experience and Chopard’s finest jewellery and watches.”  

Chopard Saudi Arabia

The Chopard Group is currently represented in 110 countries through 994 points of sale and 152 dedicated boutiques across the world’s major capitals and in the finest shopping centres.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.