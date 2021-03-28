Chopard partners with Attar United to open a new boutique in Saudi Arabia at Al Basateen Mall

Chopard, in collaboration with partner Attar United, has opened a new boutique at Al Basateen Mall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The boutique reflects the concept designed by famous French architect Thierry W. Despont.

The 172-sq-m boutique offers Chopard clients a stunning and multifaceted universe to create the feeling of visiting a beautiful private home with well-defined areas accommodating high jewellery creations, watches, jewellery and accessories.

Light-toned wood (white oak), opulent leathers, silk and precious velvet: the architect chose to maintain the plush, comfortable charm of the boutiques, while modernising the design to enable customers to stroll around the store in a relaxing manner.

Commenting on the new opening, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, Co-president of Chopard, said, “In line with the brand’s expansion strategy, we are pleased to open our first boutique in Jeddah in partnership with Attar United.”

Mohammed Saddik Attar, CEO of Attar United Company, also shared his enthusiasm about the boutique opening: “We are proud to launch this new and first Chopard boutique in Jeddah, which promises to be the best luxury shopping destination. We welcome our guests to explore the best shopping experience and Chopard’s finest jewellery and watches.”

The Chopard Group is currently represented in 110 countries through 994 points of sale and 152 dedicated boutiques across the world’s major capitals and in the finest shopping centres.