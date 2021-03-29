Wego partners with Visit Maldives to promote tourism recovery from the Middle East

Wego , the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), entered into a partnership with Visit Maldives to drive Middle East travel to the Maldives.

After temporarily closing the borders to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Maldives reopened borders for all international travelers on July 15, 2020. Tourists are not required to quarantine upon arrival; however, they need to submit an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to departure and are requested to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted within 96 hours prior to departure.

During February, the ministry of tourism in Maldives observed record-breaking numbers with 96,881 arrivals, which shows that the country is on the way for tourism recovery.

The country has been handling the outbreak very well and received the “Safe Travels Stamp” by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) in recognition of its efforts to implement enhanced health and safety measures. It also commenced a vaccination drive across the country on February 1.

This partnership will focus on promoting the Maldives as one of the most preferred destinations within the market through content-led campaigns across the digital and social media platforms as well as virtual activities that are in the pipeline, aiming to maintain the destination’s presence.

“With the Middle Eastern market showing great promise and arrival numbers post the lockdown period, launching a joint marketing campaign with Wego – one of the most prominent and well-known establishments within the region – is sure to generate conversion numbers that can show an even stronger shift from the GCC region towards our island nation,” explained Thoyyib Mohamed, managing director, Visit Maldives.

“This campaign would also ensure that the Maldives is promoted not just as a romantic destination but as a holiday getaway for families and single travellers as well. We are definitely delighted to commence this collaboration and hope that our efforts in marketing Maldives will be successful.”

Travelers can enjoy a seamless travel experience in the naturally distanced nature of the islands and the stringent safety measures the country is applying to ensure the safety for all travelers. Visit Maldives continues to work hand in hand with Maldives Immigration and the ministry of tourism to ensure travelers have a safe, uninterrupted experience from arrival to departure.

Mamoun Hmedan, managing director, MENA and India at Wego, said, “The Maldives is gaining great recognition in its efforts to make the island a safe destination for travelers. It is a very versatile destination and takes you to the sunny side of life, which is much needed during the pandemic. We look forward to forge a long-lasting partnership with Visit Maldives, offering the best travel experience to our users.”

Comprising a total of 1,196 islands, the country offers the world’s most romantic island experiences, with exquisite activities and packages from island hopping and visiting local villages to surfing, dolphin spotting, scuba diving and snorkeling among a wide array of water and adventure activities at its mesmerising beaches and over-water villas set against a turquoise blue sea buzzing with an abundance of sea life.