Red Bull Racing Honda and Oracle partner to elevate data analytics in Formula 1

Red Bull will leverage the machine learning and data analytics capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to optimize the way data is used across its business; from on-track activities to putting more information in the hands of the team’s global fan base. The OCI-powered capabilities will help the team sharpen its already formidable competitive edge.

Formula 1 is a sport often described as being driven by data; teams have an obsession with analysis and minute details which could give them a competitive advantage on the track. This relationship, between two cutting-edge technology companies, will include work to optimise and elevate the use of data in improving car performance for Red Bull. This comes in the form of a multi-year roadmap, touching on both on and off-track engineering operations, leveraging the extensive artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Welcoming the new partnership, Red Bull Racing Honda Team Principal, Christian Horner, said: “This is a hugely significant partnership for Red Bull Racing Honda. Oracle is a massive organization that has been at the forefront of technical innovation for more than four decades. As one of the industry’s most recognized and trusted names in database management and cloud computing, Oracle brings huge capability, innovation, and expertise to many of the world’s largest and most successful businesses. To be able to tap into that exceptional power and knowledge is a major step forward for our Team. Oracle’s expertise will touch many areas of the business from the development of major fan engagement and brand building mechanisms to providing rich new resources across the Team, including within the engineering and design departments.”

Red Bull Racing Honda requires a cloud infrastructure platform with the highest levels of performance, scalability, and security. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure brings unique capabilities enabling Red Bull to expand its use of data science and analytics, so it can accommodate the growing and diversifying engineering work undertaken on the Red Bull Technology Campus.

“This is the perfect alliance of two organizations that share a passion for design, performance, and winning,” said Ariel Kelman, Chief Marketing Officer, Oracle. “Red Bull Racing didn’t win multiple Drivers’ Championships and Constructors’ Championships in its relatively young existence without pushing boundaries. Oracle is committed to working with Red Bull Racing Honda to discover and create the technologies and designs that will allow it to surpass expectations and set new standards in Formula 1.”

Red Bull is also known in Formula 1 circles for being passionate about its global fan base, producing exceptional content and engagement opportunities. The partnership will leverage Oracle’s extensive Customer Experience (CX) applications portfolio including Oracle Unity Customer Data Platform, Oracle CrowdTwist Loyalty and Engagement, and Oracle Responsys Campaign Management to give fans easy access to statistics and metrics, so they can feel closer to the action on the track. Together, the two businesses hope to provide the best possible fan experience, delivering greater insights and engagement opportunities during race weekends and opening up the world of Formula 1 to new fans globally.

Oliver Hughes, Red Bull Racing Chief Marketing Officer, added: “We’re excited to bring a major partner such as Oracle into Formula 1, and with a focus on pushing the limits in everything that we do, finding the right partner for our journey to the Cloud was absolutely crucial. Layering Oracle’s CX Marketing Cloud expertise with Red Bull Racing Honda’s creativity and global fanbase is going to open up the next chapter in our evolving martech journey, and hopefully deliver something unique and special for our fans. From a technology perspective, our engineering team can’t wait to get their hands on the array of tools that Oracle have to offer in order to bolster our data science and AI teams with world-beating expertise.”