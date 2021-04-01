InMobi dominates MMA SMARTIES MENA 2020 with 15 awards, including Technology Enabler of the Year and Best in Show

InMobi, the world’s leading independent marketing cloud, has been recognised by the MMA SMARTIES MENA 2020, receiving 15 awards across a number of categories, acknowledging impactful campaigns with leading consumer brands. The MMA SMARTIES MENA Awards jury consisted of marketing thought leaders from MENA who voted on MMA MENA SMARTIES 2020’s winning campaigns after a thorough evaluation process of more than 100 submissions.

In addition to the 13 listed below, InMobi won two of the association’s most coveted awards. For the second year running, the mobile industry leader was named Tech Enabler of the Year. And for the first time, it received the SMARTIES MENA 2020 Best-in-Show award for a Mars Snickers campaign it conducted in collaboration with Mediacom UAE and Xaxis UAE.

“2020 was a year unlike anything any of us have ever experienced before, featuring unique challenges that drove us to innovate on new solutions, dig deep into our creative reserves and forge still tighter bonds with our clients,” said Andy Powell, VP and managing director, EMEA at InMobi. “It’s quite rewarding to see our close collaboration with agency partners, innovative spirit and creativity be acknowledged by the MMA. We thank the judges and salute the inspiring competition from other brands, agencies and technology providers across the region.”

InMobi also received awards in the following 13 categories:

Location Based Services or Targeting: Hajj Pack Campaign for Hajj Pack / LifeBuoy / Unilever, Magna, Blis, DMS – GOLD

Innovation: Axe Chill Campaign for Axe / Unilever, Magna, Anghami – GOLD

Innovation: Snickers Hunger Support Campaign for Snickers / Mars, Mediacom UAE and Xaxis UAE – GOLD

Machine Learning and AI: Snickers Hunger Support Campaign for Snickers / Mars, Mediacom UAE and Xaxis UAE – GOLD

Brand Awareness: Vodafone Qatar 5G Launch Campaign – Red Velvet and Stop the Clock for Vodafone Qatar, Wavemaker Qatar – SILVER

Product/Services Launch: Vodafone Qatar 5G Launch Campaign – Red Velvet and Stop the Clock for Vodafone Qatar, Wavemaker Qatar – SILVER

COVID-19 Campaign of the Year: stc pay Stay at Home Campaign for stc pay, UM Saudi Arabia – SILVER

Customer Experience: Snickers Hunger Support Campaign for Snickers / Mars, Mediacom UAE and Xaxis UAE – SILVER

Data and Insights: Hajj Pack Campaign for Hajj Pack / LifeBuoy / Unilever, Magna, Blis, DMS – SILVER

Data and Insights: Axe Chill Campaign for Axe / Unilever, Magna, Anghami – BRONZE

Lead Gen/Direct Responses/Conversions: stc pay Stay at Home Campaign for stc pay, UM Saudi Arabia – BRONZE

Mobile App: stc pay Stay at Home Campaign for stc pay, UM Saudi Arabia – BRONZE

mCommerce: stc pay Stay at Home Campaign for stc pay, UM Saudi Arabia – BRONZE

For a full list of MMA Smarties MENA 2020 winners, please visit:https://www.mmamena.org/post/mmasmartiesmena2020winners