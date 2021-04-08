Sweetwater MEA appointed lead brand agency by Mashreq

Sweetwater MEA, a UAE- and Saudi Arabia-based experience agency, has been appointed as the brand agency on record by Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE. This appointment has been made after an extensive multi-agency pitch process.

Sweetwater will work closely with Mashreq’s marketing and communications team to strengthen the bank’s position as the region’s most innovative bank providing leading digital banking solutions for today’s world and consumers. As one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, Mashreq has a strong business presence in the region.

Commenting on the appointment of Sweetwater, Aimee Peters, group head of marketing and corporate communications.at Mashreq Bank, said, “As we continue on our journey of digital transformation, it is fundamental to us to put our customers at the heart of our strategy – thinking about what they feel, think and do. Partnering with Sweetwater will help us to challenge ourselves and think customer first – whether that customer experience is digital or physical.”

Steven Hetzer, founder and CEO of Sweetwater, said: “We are excited to bring our trademark disruptive creativity and strategic thinking to the financial industry and working together with the fantastic team at Mashreq. The financial industry in the region and the world is going through tremendous change and we have shown that we are the perfect partner for Mashreq to navigate this period with consumer-first experience-based thinking. We are looking forward to creating and delivering an impactful brand experience strategy that brings the values, purpose and Mashreq brand to life.”

Sweetwater is the Middle East’s leading experience agency and manages a portfolio of retail, fashion, healthcare, hospitality and tech clients across the region with offices in Dubai and Jeddah. The multi-disciplinary agency has recently announced a series of new client acquisitions that supports its evolution to integrated brand experience agency across all channels: live, social, digital and hybrid.

For more information, please visit: www.sweetwatermea.com