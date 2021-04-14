Transguard Group facilitates 60,000 vaccinations

Transguard Group is proud to announce that it has successfully provided more than 60,000 vaccinations for its employees, which accounts for 96% of its workforce.

In January, the business solutions provider announced that it had successfully vaccinated 16,000 employees in the first three weeks of the year and pledged to dedicate the next three months to a company-wide vaccination drive.

“Today’s announcement is not only a major milestone for us, it also underscores our commitment to support the UAE’s continuing efforts to combat Covid-19,” explains Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group.

“Our teams can be found in every imaginable sector, including security, hospitality, facilities management and more, so in addition to protecting our staff, our vaccination drive also goes a long way to protect the safety of the nation via our clients and their customers.”

Transguard’s in-house team worked around the clock and through weekends to ensure that all employees in every business unit (including cash services, security, facilities management, manpower, logistics, aviation, hospitality, its catering company, Taste of Home, and its consumer division, Transguard Living) were provided with appointment scheduling, free transportation and all documentation to receive their jabs; vaccinations were also provided directly at the company’s accommodations in Jebel Ali.

Management staff in Transguard headquarters were also granted time off for vaccination appointments.

“We’re immensely proud of our team but are also grateful to Emirates Group, Dubai Airport and SEHA for providing significant support to this initiative,” Ward concluded.