Ajman and noon.com ink agreement to support emirate’s SMEs

The Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED) and noon.com, the region’s home-grown digital marketplace, signed a cooperation agreement on Sunday to support the growth of Ajman’s SMEs and entrepreneurs.

Having an e-commerce presence is critical for businesses now that global consumers have largely shifted their spending habits to online following lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus last year. This agreement seeks to support the emirate’s businesses in their digital transformation.

“Through this cooperation, we aim to inspire innovation, encourage local entrepreneurs and assist in the SMEs’ digital transformation in the emirate, with which we seek to provide the best tools to achieve growth and success in light of the challenges facing them, the latest of which is the coronavirus pandemic,” said Abdulla Bin Nassir Al Nuaimi, the director of Planning and Business Development, Ajman DED.

Through this cooperation, Ajman’s entrepreneurs can market and promote their products through the electronic platform Noon Mahali which supports their expansion in new markets and will look to raise their sales percentages.

Mahali will also provide SMEs with customised online training courses on how to improve and expand their offerings to better reach customers across the region.

“This agreement strengthens the partnership with the private sector, which has become a major partner and supporter of the government sector in achieving its strategic vision. We continue to devote our efforts to cooperation with industry-leading institutions that provide knowledge and resources to the SMEs,” said Al Nuaimi.

Beneficiaries of the agreement will include the members of Ajman’s SME programme Tazeez, the members of the Riyada programme for practicing economic activities at home, and the holders of e-commerce licences.

“One of the founding goals of noon.com was to support regional entrepreneurs and build a thriving ecommerce ecosystem that gives all enterprises, no matter their size, a level playing field and chance to compete better in their own market,” said Ali Kafil-Hussain, chief of staff, noon.com.

“Over the years, we have welcomed hundreds of thousands of SMEs to our platform, and now with Mahali, we are creating an additional opportunity for local talent to expand their reach to customers. We are excited to work with the Ajman Department of Economic Development to support SMEs in the emirate,” he continued.