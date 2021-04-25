First buildings reach 78 percent at Azizi Developments’ Riviera

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has recorded the 68 percent completion of the first phase of Riviera, it’s premium master planned community in MBR City. Several of the buildings are already 78 percent complete and will be delivered in this year.

Manpower has been increased to 5,500 for the first phase of Riviera alone. All external façades, except for two plots, at Riviera’s phase 1 have been now been finished, while the majority of all HVAC equipment, such as chillers, FAHUs, and pumps have been delivered and installed. Joinery and ceiling installation at the development has commenced and steel canopy works are done for several of the plots. Parking finishes have now also commenced.

For Riviera’s phase 2, construction is now over 50 percent complete. Internal and external blockworks are now substantially completed with the external plaster and primer coat works being 65 per cent done. The aluminium curtain wall framing and glass fixing has begun, and the ceramic tiles and HVAC equipment has been delivered. Major MEP works subcontractors have been mobilised and works are progressing at rapid pace.

Phase 3 of Riviera is now more than 28 percent complete with 100 per cent of the structure work for several plots already being done and masonry works having commenced. 100 per cent of sub-structure works for several plots are also finished. Enabling earthworks have also commenced for multiple other plots.

Mohamed Ragheb Hussein, Chief Development Officer at Azizi Developments, said, “The pace at which Riviera, our flagship development in fastest growing and most popular area of this great emirate, is manifesting into reality is truly remarkable. We are expecting to sustain the same speed and quality of construction in coming months, with the first deliveries being near imminent. Infrastructure work is also advancing very rapidly – this is truly a rewarding sight for our customers, as well as for us.”

The stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination, which is part of the internationally acclaimed MBR City, will comprise approximately 16,000 residences that are conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure, and retail hubs of the city. Riviera will be home to 71 mid-rise buildings, overlooking an extensive retail boulevard, a canal walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a lush-green social space.

Designed to introduce the Southern France lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.