Mubadala eyes $1bn gas deal as UAE-Israel ties deepen

A United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund plans to buy a stake in an Israeli natural-gas field for up to $1.1 billion, in what would be one of the first major business deals since the nations normalised ties last year .

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co., a fund with $232bn of assets, agreed a memorandum of understanding to buy Delek Drilling LP’s 22 percent stake in the Tamar offshore field, the Israeli company said.

“If finalised, the transaction will be the largest commercial agreement” since the signing of the Abraham Accords, Delek said.

Delek’s shares rose more than five percent on Monday.

Historic deal

Israel and the UAE’s deal in August was a historic breakthrough hailed by leaders including then-US President Donald Trump as a crucial step toward forging peace in the Middle East. The UAE was the first Arab nation after Egypt and Jordan to recognise Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised it would lead to billions of dollars of investment in his country. Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan have since then also normalised ties with Israel, following intense diplomacy from Netanyahu and Trump.

The UAE, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital, and Israel have agreed to develop anti-drone systems, artificial intelligence and big data analysis together as bi-lateral ties expand.

There have also been talks between businesses in the two countries on everything from oil pipelines, to soccer to financial payments.