Ergonomic principles to ease work-related strain

A third of our lives are spent at work, whether that’s in a corporate office, at home or another remote location, and the surroundings have a significant impact on our health. As new ways of working become the norm, bosses have a duty to maintain a healthy and productive environment for staff based on their location and circumstances. Likewise, freelancers and solopreneurs should take proactive steps to protect their own well-being. Wherever you get the job done, the basic ergonomic principles are the same. Rather than being a costly exercise resulting in expensive equipment, small ergonomic adjustments can make a big difference.

Understanding ergonomics

Ergonomics combines anatomy, physiology, psychology, and engineering to optimise comfort and performance. The aim is to reduce physical stress and avoid injuries that can happen when muscles are continually overused and the body is misaligned. We’re seeing a worldwide increase in musculoskeletal conditions (MSKs), lower back and neck pain, which experts believe is largely due to poor posture and workstation set-up.

Lower back pain is the most common MSK and the main reason individuals leave the workforce early (World Health Organisation)

32.5 million working days are lost in the UK due to work-related illness with an estimated cost of well over £10 billion (Health & Safety Executive)

The Business Group on Health found that companies that implement ergonomic strategies can reduce disability days between 10 percent and 35 percent, improving return to work rates by at least 6 percent

Key principles to consider

Neutral posture

A neutral posture is important when seated

Neutral posture supports the natural curves of the spine to maintain good alignment, whereas poor posture places stress on the body, causing tension. Awkward desk postures can affect the back, shoulders, wrists and elbows. A neutral seated posture should include sitting with your neck and shoulders straight, elbows at a right angle, wrists straight, lower back supported on the backrest of the chair, 90 degrees at the hips, 90 degrees at the knees, and feet flat on the floor or on a footrest. Your back should be in full contact with your chair’s backrest at all times while seated.

Eye levelSight is one of the main drivers of good posture. The computer monitor should be directly in front of you, about an arm’s length away, with the top of the screen around eye level. An adjustable monitor arm is an easy solution to maintain the correct seated position and support range of motion. If you’re working from home on a laptop, then elevating the device on a small pile of books will prevent you from looking down and straining the neck, or choose an external keyboard that allows you to raise the laptop monitor more easily.

Any monitor you’re working on should be at eye level

Movement and micro-breaksSitting for prolonged periods can reduce blood flow, irritate the nerves, and cause micro-trauma to the muscle groups. Sit-stand desks are becoming more common in modern offices but standing all day isn’t healthy either; it’s a good idea to alternate between sitting and standing every 30 to 60 minutes. If you work at a static desk, take regular stretch breaks for 30 seconds. Reduce eye strain by taking micro-breaks away from your screen with the 20-20-20 rule: take a 20 second break every 20 minutes, looking at something at least 20 feet away.

LightingThe right lighting can keep you feeling energised and alert, while lighting that is either too dim or too bright can lead to eye strain and headaches. Adjustable desk and floor lighting helps you manage the brightness depending on the task. Minimise glare from the screen by making sure the monitor or laptop isn’t positioned in front of a window, or use an anti-glare screen filter to control the amount of reflected light.

Furniture and interiors specialist Alan McDonald founded Chelsea Green in 2017. Until recently, Alan was a long-standing member of the Interior Design advisory board at the American University in Dubai. He was also a founding member of CIAAD (Council for International Accreditation of Architecture & Design).