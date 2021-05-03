Mansour bin Madi appointed as CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund

Bin Madi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Al-Hogail, the chairman of the fund’s board of directors, and members of the board for their confidence, emphasising that the next stage requires further efforts and dedication to achieve the aspirations of the Saudi leadership coinciding with the approval of the new bylaw for REDF, which grants the fund greater authority, focusing on expanding partnerships with the public and private sectors to facilitate Saudi citizens’ the proper house ownership.

Bin Madi mentioned that the kingdom’s real estate finance sector has been witnessing a progressive development since the launch of Vision 2030, and its objective in the upcoming phase is continuing the urban development, and facilitating the customer journey of “the subsidised loan” for all beneficiaries, in accordance with the fund’s new strategy; in addition to enhancing the technical infrastructure and performance to achieve the aspirations of the kingdom’s leadership.

Bin Madi possesses more than 30 years of leadership and practical experience in the financial sector, during which he worked on strategising, planning and launching various financial and funding products and solutions as well as leading major digital projects on both local and international levels. He has held many positions, the last of which was his assignment as the GM of the REDF. During this period, Bin Madi has led the REDF to significant achievements that contributed to realising the goals of the Saudi housing programme, where by the fund found new innovative methods to accommodate a 15-year waiting list in just three years to achieve the 2020 (60 percent) Saudi housing target, through the new subsidised loan programme, up from 47 percent in 2017.

More than 487,000 Saudi families benefited from the financing and housing programmes provided by the “subsidised loan” in various regions of the kingdom until the end of the first quarter of 2021. The continuous achievements go along with evolving the efficiency of e-services, developing the platform and application of the “Real Estate Advisor”, and expanding with the establishment of more strategic partnerships with strategic finance partners such as banks and real estate financing institutions.