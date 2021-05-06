SHEIN launches Ramadan collection in collaboration with Dr Kholoud

Global online fashion retailer SHEIN has launched an exclusive Ramadan collection in collaboration with Dr Kholoud , SHEIN X Dr Kholoud, in the Middle East.

With a stated ethos of celebrating, believing in and empowering women by inviting them to explore and express their individuality through trendy, affordable and effortless fashion, SHEIN frequently collaborates with fashionistas from around the world, selecting Dr Kholoud the well-known Arab doctor and leading personality across the Arab World to co-design their Ramadan collection.

SHEIN X Dr Kholoud Ramadan 2021 Collection has four themes: Effortlessly Elegant, Modest Opulence, Romantic Bestie and Vintage Loungewear.

Effortlessly Elegant

Taking inspiration from the modern Middle Eastern woman, the effortlessly elegant collection is modest and feminine, taking inspiration from traditional loose robe silhouettes, with modern details including butterfly sleeves, lace detail collars, ruffles and dramatic bowknots.

Modest Opulence

Adorned with embroidery, beading and sequins, the Modest Opulent collection is an elegant range of traditional smock dresses, kaftans, tunics and ankle length skirts. Designed to be a supreme capsule wardrobe for Ramadan gatherings with family and friends, the traditional designs, along with warm and bright colours of taffeta, transparent silk and lace, epitomise ultimate purity and luxury.

Romantic Bestie

The dreamy vacation style collection evokes a world of fun and fantasy. Bursting with imagination, the full-length dresses are offered in romantic hues of purple, blue and lilac, with elaborate details including bows, ruffles and pleating. Prints include exquisite pastel tie-dye, as well as floral dresses and shirts, complementing the light and happy vibe of the collection.

Vintage Loungewear

Ramadan is a time for relaxation and spending time together at home. The Vintage Loungewear collection is available for men and women, perfectly combining elegant luxury and comfort. Pyjamas and robes are offered in rich shades of peacock blue and rose red on silks, lace and embroidery.

Applying the discount code PRDK gets 16 percent off on all items, valid until end of May and single-use only for each customer.

Effortlessly Elegant and Romantic Bestie themes will be available in the Middle East on April 5Modest Opulence and Vintage Loungewear themes will be available in the Middle East on April 12Visit website: ar.shein.com