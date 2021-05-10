Danube Home-Dubai to donate 10 percent of its May profits towards coronavirus relief in India

Danube Group, a Dubai-based multi-billion dollar diversified business conglomerate, has risen up to contribute towards coronavirus relief efforts in India. Danube has announced to donate 10 percent of its group company Danube Home’s Dubai profits from its sales for the month of May, which run into tens of millions, to mitigate COVID-19 pains in India. The relief initiative will be handled by Danube Home Foundation, through which customers too will be urged to contribute towards this noble cause.

Danube Home will primarily be donating to oxygen provider agencies as well as the NGOs in Mumbai, the city from where the company’s Chairman Rizwan Sajan hails. Prior to this, Danube Home had already decided to donate to three institutions based in Mumbai, which include Popular Front of Maharashtra, Rotary India and Kalsekar Hospital. Further, Danube Home is also looking to donate to NGOs across India engaged in coronavirus relief operations.

Making the announcement, Adel Sajan, Group Managing Director – Danube Group said, “Given the severity of the devastating pandemic situation in India, it’s our utmost responsibility to make efforts towards helping the needy and the sufferers across India. Since its inception, Danube Group has stood strong with the people of India to make a positive difference in the society. If we look at the nationwide fight against COVID-19, it is very much required for all organisations to come forward in every possible way to ensure that our citizens have seamless access to the healthcare services, oxygen and other necessary requirements which can save precious lives.”

Danube Home – the Home Interior Retail arm of Danube Group – has showrooms in several strategic locations across the UAE. The stores are located in Al Barsha, Fujairah, Jimi Mall, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi. Apart from the UAE, Danube Home has seven showrooms in Oman, one showroom in Bahrain, and one in India, and is now a global brand which has stores across 20 countries through its franchisee-based model. It also has an e-commerce website making new strides in the GCC market.

A one-stop retail destination for the complete home with over 50,000 individual products, Danube Home has multiple stores in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain. The company is acknowledged as the UAE’s leading home interior solutions brand and has its largest flagship store located in Al Barsha behind Mall of the Emirates.Danube Home provides customised solutions across its iconic categories. Living includes sofas, bedrooms, chandeliers, home decorations, dinnerware, glassware, bedding and fragrances; the Sanitary category includes shattafs, mixers, bathroom accessories, massage bathtubs and saunas; Tiles features outdoor tiles, bathroom tiles, indoor tiles and specialised wall tiles made from marble and granite; Garden & Outdoor retails balcony sets, rattan furniture, gazebos, swings and a kids play range; and finally, customised kitchens, electrical and hardware products complete the range at Danube Home.

At a point in time when the sudden onset of a global pandemic forced several companies to go belly up while compelling others to implement excruciatingly painful measures such as laying off employees and reducing overheads by introducing salary cuts in order to keep their heads above water, Danube Home went in the opposite direction and decided to throw its entire weight behind its employees. Danube Home trusted in the human ingenuity of its employees to come to the company’s rescue. The plan worked well. Nobody was laid off. In fact, the 30 percent salary cuts introduced in the early phase of the peak lockdown periods were duly returned to employees as things started to adjust to the new realities and some semblance of stability was achieved.