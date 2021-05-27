RM 74-01 and RM 74-02, automatic tourbillions with character

Uniquely appealing and technically complex, the RM 74-01 and RM 74-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillons offer two new versions of the fully in-house automatic tourbillon calibre. These two striking models, both with the same ultra-skeletonised heart, are distinguished by the materials used for their cases as well as by their aesthetics, making them fraternal twins with unique personalities.

The RM 74-01 features grey Cermet, whose remarkable resistance to corrosion and scratches is particularly well-suited for a case application. Combining the lightness of titanium with the hardness of ceramic, grey Cermet consists of a metallic zirconium matrix associated with high-performance ceramic inserts. The hardness of the material, which is comparable to that of a diamond, was particularly appropriate for the case of this model. Many years of development on the part of Richard Mille and the IMI Group (a microtechnology specialist), went into designing this material and its singular grey colour. Meanwhile, the grade 5 titanium caseband, bridges and baseplate smoothly and harmoniously complement the case construction.

For its part, the RM 74-02 is enhanced with another material exclusive to Richard Mille in watchmaking, Gold Carbon TPT. This time the technical challenge lay in combining a singular composite material (Carbon TPT) and a precious metal (gold leaf). Years of work went into its development. A watchmaking constitutive whose resistance is matched only by its lightness, it kindles a striking contrast between the matte black of carbon and the aura of gold. Its dusky silhouette is shot with threads of 24-carat yellow gold, whose radiance extends over the baseplate and the red-gold caseband with polished pillars as well as the crown encircled with yellow gold.

The twin cores of these two models are the in-house CRMT6 calibre for the RM 74-01 and the CRMT5 calibre in the case of the RM 74-02. The materials used for the baseplate and bridges are PVD- and electroplasma-treated grade 5 titanium for the former, while the latter favours yellow and red gold. Beating to the rhythm of a tourbillon regulator with a free-sprung balance wheel, the constant energy flow from their fast-winding barrels is gently diffused via the involute profile gear teeth to ensure 50 hours of mechanical ballet. Both movements draw their energy from a variable-geometry rotor that allows each watch and its winding to be personalised to the profile of its owner.

The characteristically slender lines of the RM 74-01 and RM 74-02 particularly highlight their respective tourbillons, majestically positioned at 6 o’clock within their frames. The specific work done on the flange with bevelled festoon highlights the movement of each watch, while graceful touches of hand finishing further refine the delicate features of these two pieces, combining elegance and watchmaking science to perfection.