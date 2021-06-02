Danube Hospitality Solutions launches Master Catalogue at Hospitality Summit 2021

At Danube’s Hospitality Summit yesterday, Danube Hospitality Solutions announced the launch of its most comprehensive, most forward-looking Master Catalogue, offering the widest range of operating supplies and equipment, in order to strategically meet the growing needs of the hospitality sector in the Middle East.

The intelligently-designed Master Catalogue is Danube Hospitality Solutions’ pièce de résistance, covering an impressive 10,000-plus products across 10 categories that fulfil the requirements of the modern-day hospitality sector to deliver extraordinary and memorable customer experience.

It was a star-studded event where in attendance was the crème da la crème of the F&B and hospitality industry. To set the tone for the months ahead, Danube Hospitality hosted a panel discussion to share the insights of Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI); Andy Cuthbert, general manager – Jumeirah Creekside Hotel and C&I, and Jumeirah Hospitality Madinat Jumeirah; Sunjeh Raja, director and CEO, International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA Dubai); and Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman, Danube Group.

The massive 700-page Master Catalogue, also available in a digital format and developed in partnership with 41 international brands, is presented as a reliable one-stop solution provider for HORECA and catering needs. The DHS team have done an outstanding job in developing a bewildering range of new and exciting OS&E products, collected with absolute care and passion, combining Danube’s experience and know-how in sourcing the crème de la crème of Chinaware, glassware, cutlery, kitchenware, stewarding, buffet, in-room dining, modular storage solutions and table accessories.

Shubhojit Mahalanobis, group director for Retail and Hospitality Solutions, said, “While our OS&E products cover everything a hospitality or food servicing establishment needs for their day-to-day operations – such as state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, refrigeration and storage solutions as well as tableware – our FF&E solutions offer the finest aesthetic touch to the interiors. Our strategic partnership with 41 international brands allows us to offer our esteemed clients end-to-end expertise and perhaps the widest imaginable customisation options in the furniture, fixtures and furnishing solutions.

“Danube has already built an impressive collection of satisfied clients that include the likes of Novotel, Hilton, Radisson Blu, JW Marriott Marquis, The Ritz Carlton and Yas Island, which speaks volumes about the fact that Danube Hospitality Solutions is strategically well-poised to offer the best solutions to the challenges faced by our hospitality industry with professional ease and finesse.”

Adel Sajan, group managing director, said, “Danube as a group has seen immense growth over the past decade due to the trust that our customers place in us, owing to the stellar products and services we provide across our different verticals. With Danube Hospitality Solutions, we have extended the same quality and service standards to provide everything that a hospitality establishment needs under one roof.”

There is no doubt that the Master Catalogue adds a silver feather and pays tribute to the vision of Danube Hospitality Solutions to become a one-stop solution provider for the entire hospitality services and supplies in the Middle East. Danube Hospitality Solutions’ demonstrable ability to respond to the needs and aspirations of its customers at a rate faster than anybody else is matched by its extensive logistical apparatus and warehousing facilities, which are strategically located across the region. Additionally, the Master Catalogue features a number of international brands and manufacturers, highlighting and enhancing the ability of DHS to cater to all price points on a spectrum.

Danube Hospitality Solutions is a 360-degree turnkey solutions provider that consistently and reliably caters to OS&E, FF&E, and commercial kitchen procurement requirements of the region’s hospitality industry. The Master Catalogue Launch at the Hospitality Summit 2021 will significantly strengthen Danube Hospitality Solutions’ reputation as a reliable FF&E and OS&E solution provider in the Middle East.