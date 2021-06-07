Building a digital banking environment that fosters trust

Digital transformation today is driving organisations to adjust their business models and adapt to the current consumer reality. What is fascinating about this is that the transition is not driven by the organisation but rather by the customer.

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic posed a threat to MENA’s banking and finance industry, forcing companies to change several working practices. The banking sector became the centre of a digital transformation experience as consumers had no option but to use their bank’s digital channels, since most branches were closed or fostered minimal capacity.

A recent study by Accenture said “50 percent of consumers now interact with their bank through mobile apps or websites at least once a week, compared to 32 percent two years ago.” This has made the implementation of a personalised digital customer experience a necessity for banks to embrace the rising demands of customer expectations, understand how customers are feeling and acting, and, most importantly, build business models based on trust to drive revenue and satisfaction.

Challenges faced by banks in MENA

The disruption caused by the pandemic has caused human interaction to become much more digital. Working from home, dealing with clients and managing services are all being done online. One of the main challenges banks across the region face today is not having a digital framework or infrastructure ready to deliver a personalised digital customer experience. This includes investing in new customer engagement and communication solutions to cultivate a simple, personalised and convenient customer journey over the clients’ preferred communication channels.

Another key challenge is integrating multiple channels while addressing numerous security concerns and market regulations. Banks are struggling to keep up with regulations, while regulators struggle to keep up with communication trends. Digital these days means more than convenient – it means safe as well. The big question here is: How can financial institutions build a digital yet personal and safe customer experience?

Building meaningful relationships through personalised customer experiences

Customer expectations for meaningful, contextual and convenient experiences have reached new levels in the digital age. Simply put, customers have grown accustomed to getting what they want, and they are increasingly drawn to banks and financial institutions that treat them as individuals throughout their journey.

Establishing an emotional bond and delivering a great user experience are key pillars in building a digital relationship with customers. While technology allows for highly efficient transactions, it is critical to go beyond the transactional level to develop emotional connections with customers. Engaging customers even when they are not in the middle of a transaction is one way to create that emotional connection. Personalisation provides an opportunity for banks to deliver bespoke, contextual customer-focused experiences based on unique customer profiles.

It’s also crucial to keep a conversational tone in transactions. By simply asking, “How are you today?”, for example, you can go a long way in establishing a connection when communicating with customers via email, text or chat. Look beyond simple demographic or behavioural targeting to understand customers’ psychographic motivations and forge strong emotional connections.

Trust, safety and stability are the foundation of digital banking

Today, offering personalised, contextual customer-focused experiences is necessary for survival. Banks and other financial institutions can develop human connections that evolve with changing people’s needs, one touchpoint at a time, by implementing the right approach. To build trust in digital financial services, consumers look for safety, stability and personalised experiences and advice. As Kumar et al. have pointed out, even with its virtual nature, the digital world presents a high-risk environment.

In traditional banking, client and advisor trust is built on a personal level. This makes gaining a customer’s trust in digital banking services more difficult since the customer cannot directly familiarise himself or herself with his or her adviser’s behaviour to assess a message or service is trustworthy. Therefore, having institutional stability and providing a consistent customer experience across all channels is critical for banks to establish trust with their customers in a digital world.

When it comes to establishing trust, banks cannot overlook the importance of a personal touch. So how can banks develop consumer trust through personalisation? By creating compelling conversations using the personal data that you already have and delivering them to customers in real time over their preferred channels. These solutions will help banks improve satisfaction rates while managing an increase in the number of new accounts and online transactions and ultimately ensures customer retention.

Rising customer expectations drive the need for omnichannel conversational customer engagement experience

Achieving outstanding customer experience means being present on channels customers prefer and providing a personalised digital experience with a human touch. Allowing them to interact with the bank seamlessly and conduct a daily transaction over the app they already use increases customers’ trust and directly impacts their loyalty and retention rates. According to American Express, “65 percent of customers say that having their issues resolved in their chosen channels is the most important aspect of a good customer service experience.”

Currently, 56 percent of service leaders are adding new channels or features, while 40 percent are working on integrating the customer service experience across their existing channels, according to a recent report done by Gartner. Banks that introduced communication over chat apps such as WhatsApp recorded a substantial increase in inquiries while decreasing their operational costs. However, providing a digital experience over your customers’ preferred channels is not the only thing that clients want but rather a digital experience with a human touch.

Provide conversational experiences through multiple channels without losing interaction

With Infobips’ omnichannel communication platform, banks can personalise their customer engagement by communicating over multiple chat apps and modern channels such as WhatsApp, voice and even their mobile app, guaranteeing to keep customers engaged at different touchpoints. Omnichannel customer engagement also helps banks successfully manage their customers’ journey and overcome churn by integrating with a cloud contact centre solution.

Infobip’s Conversations, a digital-first cloud contact centre, allows you to provide fast and personalised omnichannel support through a single interface. Having access to the customer data from CRM and loyalty programmes’ systems in one place gives agents the relevant context they need to provide faster, more personalised support. This personalised experience is ensured by continuing conversations seamlessly from one channel to another – without losing history or context – all through a single interface. So how is this possible?

Increased consumer demand for digital banking services has resulted in several technological advances within financial institutions, with artificial intelligence (AI) at the centre of these changes. Through Infobip’s Answers, a chatbot-building platform, you can scale your business while reducing costs and improving customer satisfaction. Chatbots can help your customers with simpler requests, such as account balance information, and minimise the workload on service agents. On the other hand, more complex services, such as opening a new account or applying for a loan, require a human touch. A chatbot can handle personal service information and seamlessly switch to a service agent when necessary without losing interaction.

Integrating omnichannel engagement with contact centres diversifies the customer base, ensuring more personalised customer experiences while increasing customer satisfaction, retention rates and customer loyalty.

Final thoughts

Applying a human touch to your digital communication strategy will help you gain a competitive advantage and allow you to build trusted relationships with your customers, ultimately increasing revenue. More is not always better when it comes to disrupting a consumer’s personal space. Listen carefully to what your customers have to say, then use suitable approaches to provide tailored, trusted and personalised experiences.