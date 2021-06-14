M2P’s payments solution for LuLu Money wins top honour at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021

M2P, a leading API-led platform for banking and payment products, has been awarded The Best Fintech Solution at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021 for its pioneering work in delivering a seamless digital experience for users of LuLu Money — the digital payments offering of the UAE-based LuLu International Exchange.

Enabling a unified experience across 10 geographies, M2P’s solution offers multi-currency capabilities that leverage the inherent strengths of the LuLu Money app to deliver a highly customised and seamless customer experience.

Speaking on the award, M2P’s business head for MEA, Vaanathi Mohanakrishnan, said, “We are very proud of our partnership with LuLu Exchange and the outcome of our combined effort on the M2P platform. LuLu Money makes use of our cutting-edge API-driven technology and the teams from both companies have worked together, from the ideation phase through the testing and execution phase, with the objective of delivering a superior product for cross-border payments, purpose-based payments and a bouquet of other financial services extended by Lulu Exchange.”

Terming the collaboration with M2P as an important milestone in LuLu Money’s mission towards financial inclusion through the application of technology, Joseph Cleetus, head of business transformation, LuLu Financial Group, said, “LuLu Money has been envisioned as a product that bridges the gap between technology and our consumers’ need for a reliable, seamless and accessible solution to conduct their transactions. The LuLu Money app, developed in collaboration with M2P, is a finished product that we are extremely happy about, and one which competes with the best globally by providing a suite of modern services and products.”

LuLu Money offers a range of solutions around cross-border payments in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore.