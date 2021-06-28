Tawuniya appoints Dr Ammr Kurdi as chief financial officer

The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) announced the appointment of Dr Ammr K. Kurdi as chief financial officer (CFO). This step aims to empower the national competencies and hire the best Saudi talents at all administrative levels to achieve the company’s strategic goals and develop its financial and administrative performance.

Dr Kurdi represents an added value for Tawuniya as he has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry through holding multiple management and executive roles within prestigious organisations.

Prior to joining Tawuniya, Dr Kurdi held the role of chief corporate services officer at Saudi Arabian Industrial Investment Company (DUSSUR), a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC). Prior to that, he was CFO at Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company, and chief audit executive for King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM).

Furthermore, Dr Kurdi is currently an audit committee member at Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) and the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).

On this occasion, Tawuniya CEO Abdulaziz Al-Boug expressed his pleasure on appointing Dr Kurdi in this role, as he has extensive experience in the financial management and high academic qualifications. Dr Kurdi holds his PhD in accounting from the University of North Texas; a master of accounting degree from the University of Arizona; and a bachelors’ of science in accounting from KFUPM. He is also a certified management accountant (CMA).

“Tawuniya is going forward in increasing its investments to develop the Saudi workforce and improve their skills. The company succeeded in raising the Saudisation rate by more than 84 percent of the total workforce and 95 percent percent of the leadership role. Tawuniya still continues in implementing its policies to empower the Saudi women and raised the female employment rate by more than 25 percent of the total workforce. During the recent period, the female employment rate in Tawuniya witnessed a significant growth, from 26 percent of the total new employees in 2015 to 53 percent in 2020,” Al-Boug said.