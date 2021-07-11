Arada secures additional funding valued at Dh250 million from Dubai Islamic Bank

Arada has announced that it has secured a Dh250 million Islamic facility from Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to finance general construction at its Aljada megaproject in the heart of New Sharjah. The credit facility is in addition to an initial Dh300 million financing arrangement secured from the bank at the start of this year.

The financing will help to accelerate the Sharjah developer’s construction work at Aljada, where a number of major contracts have already been handed out this year, including the construction of a student housing community, Nest, and The Boulevard, which is a set of three nine-storey apartment blocks.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada, said, “This announcement is yet another testament to the incredible business growth at Arada, strengthening its position as the UAE’s fastest growing master developer, which we have reached by benefiting from the stable and steadily growing Sharjah real estate market.

“We would like to thank our partners at Dubai Islamic Bank and look forward to working with them to continue the development of this transformational mega community.”

Dr Adnan Chilwan, group CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank, said, “We are constantly looking at adding value to the DIB franchise, be it in the way we conduct our business or through our large-scale partnerships, and the association with Sharjah’s premium developer, Arada, is a testament of this very fact.

“DIB’s core focus is to contribute towards the growth of the UAE, all seven emirates alike and the partnership with Arada is yet another important milestone in supporting the development in the country.”

Aljada is spread over a 24-million-square-foot plot and featuring extensive residential, hospitality, retail, commercial, entertainment and education components. Launched in 2017, the first homes at Aljada were handed over at the beginning of this year.

Arada’s sales in 2020 rose by 35 percent against the previous year to Dh1.75 billion, boosted by growing demand at Aljada and the sell-out of its first community, Nasma Residences. The introduction of Arada’s third project, Masaar, earlier this year brings the total value of the developer’s project portfolio to over Dh33 billion.