Yas Marina announces Race Week berthing packages for 2021

Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle destination to dock, dine and discover, today announced its berthing packages for this year’s highly anticipated Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

Some of the largest and most luxurious superyachts in the world choose this prime Abu Dhabi destination to experience Race Week.

This year’s event will take place from December 9-12, and will see Abu Dhabi residents, UAE racing enthusiasts and international tourists descend upon the capital for an action-packed weekend not to be missed.

Owners and their guests can experience the thrill of the most spectacular motorsport series from the water, with uninterrupted track view berths for yachts ranging from 10 to 175 metres – an unforgettable experience providing the ultimate front row seats for guests on the marina.

Non-track view berths are also available for those who are more so inclined to favour the glitz and glamour of the event, without all the trackside activity.

Early Bird packages are available from now until October 31, where yacht owners can book a berth before August 31 and avail a 35 percent discount, or book between September 1 and October 31 to get 20 percent off the regular rate. Berths can be reserved from December 6-13 so patrons can enjoy the entire week’s festivities.

Early berthing registrations are encouraged to avoid missing out on one of the most anticipated weekends in the Abu Dhabi events calendar.

Every year, Yas Marina is known as the place to soak up the atmosphere of Race Week and is the place to be for all the glamour and entertainment for local and international visitors alike.

The picturesque promenade is home to over eight licensed restaurants and lounges and offers an unrivalled experience throughout Race Week. Catering to all tastes with cuisine ranging from flavoursome Mediterranean to classic American, and simple Italian, yacht owners and their guests are well and truly spoilt for choice.

Berthing booking enquiries can be registered at https://www.yasmarina.ae/raceweek/reservations.htm

All outlets at Yas Marina strictly adhere to the rules and regulations laid out by the government authorities. Extensive COVID-19 protocols have been implemented across its premises to ensure the health and safety of all guests to the lifestyle destination.