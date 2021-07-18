Fenix launches F10, the Middle East’s first 10-minute fresh grocery delivery service, on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi

FENIX, the leading micromobility platform in the Middle East, has launched its groundbreaking 10-minute delivery service, F10. After its successful rollout of shared e-scooters across the region along with the region’s first private subscription service MyFENIX, the company has unleashed its newest innovative service F10 in Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island, a dense mixed use development in the UAE capital.

F10 is the first delivery service in the Middle East region to offer 10-minute fast and fresh grocery deliveries with no minimum order and free delivery, bringing flexibility and freedom to grocery shopping. For the initial launch period, new users can try their first order for free, up to Dh50 off.

The 10-minute promise is made possible by FENIX’s vertically integrated approach across the entire value chain, using FENIX’s best-in-class micromobility vehicles and in-house full-time employees to deliver fresh groceries from FENIX dark stores, thereby minimising lost time. The F10 service brings a new level of speed and quality that just hasn’t been possible by typical food tech marketplaces in the region that have less control over inventory and logistics.

FENIX’s co-founders: CEO Jaideep Dhanoa and CTO I.Q. Sayed are former Careem colleagues

Jaideep Dhanoa, co-founder and CEO of FENIX, said, “We started FENIX with a mission to unleash urban potential and propel communities forward. We are focused on everyday activities for everybody, which started with new mobility models affordable to all and now with F10 we are creating a paradigm shift in how families think about groceries. Using F10 there is no burden to plan and prepare to make sure one has the groceries they need a week in advance. Imagine having a supermarket-on-demand in your kitchen. You get your time back – with ultimate freedom.

“Our innovative F10 service will transform deliveries in new fundamental ways, and Abu Dhabi is the first city in the region to experience this exceptional consumer experience. With the continued growth of e-commerce and deliveries around the world, there will be a growing need for efficient logistics via micromobility to reduce congestion and pollution, with lower costs and quicker deliveries. We are excited to launch F10 and create a positive impact on quality of life in Abu Dhabi.”

Through its network of centrally located dark stores, F10 can service customers quickly within a speed-optimised delivery radius. Safety is one of the core values of FENIX; the service strictly focuses on post-pandemic hygiene with each delivery scooter equipped with integrated sanitising dispensers. Furthermore, customers also have the choice to opt for contactless deliveries through the app.

Micromobility is rapidly growing in the region with government entities investing in sustainable mobility solutions to enhance transportation networks in Middle Eastern countries. FENIX, through its unique F10 grocery delivery service, is extending the role of micromobility beyond the movement of people to include the movement of goods.

FENIX’s two business lines of passenger micromobility and rapid deliveries provide considerable synergies and overlapping capabilities within a similar vertically integrated approach. By co-locating charging stations within dark stores, using existing shared vehicles for deliveries, leveraging ops slack capacity as delivery riders and cross-selling to existing customers, FENIX has been able to expand into rapid deliveries relatively quickly with a much lower cost base compared to potential standalone players. This is what allowed the company to waive all delivery fees on a 10-minute service promise not done before by food tech marketplace aggregators.

I.Q. Sayed, co-founder and CTO of FENIX, stated, “With F10, we are offering convenience at a whole new level. Faster deliveries historically came at a price; either there were delivery fees or there had to be a minimum order. With F10, there is neither! What sets us apart, besides our speed and technology, is our team, who all have a background in deliveries with our flagship e-scooter subscription service, MyFENIX, built and scaled from the ground up. With F10, we are bringing the staples of any grocery store to our customers’ doorsteps in a remarkable timeframe, redefining convenience and shaking up a broken industry.

“Along with speed and convenience, we have a full range of carefully curated products offered at retail prices. We also only use our FENIX scooters for deliveries, and are committed to being a responsible and sustainable brand with a supportive work culture, especially for the heroes of F10, our riders.”

The F10 app is available for download on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.