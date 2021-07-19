Dubai to become medical care, research and academics melting pot with new healthcare plan

The move to shake up the healthcare services in Dubai under a new centralised agency – the Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) – has the potential to make the Emirate a melting pot of advanced medical care along with research and academics, a leading industry expert said.

This, however, would require immediate steps to set up more medical institutions in the country to form a pipeline of staff for the sector.

“The Dubai Academic Health Corporation is a visionary initiative to bring all the segments of the healthcare sector under a common umbrella which will help to integrate the planning and execution of the initiatives to make Dubai a global hub for health and wellness,” Dr Azad Moopen, founder, chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, told Arabian Business.

“Being at the crossroads of East and West, Dubai has tremendous potential to become a destination for patients from not only the Middle East but Africa as well as the subcontinent, if we are able to provide comprehensive care for the populations we target,” Moopen added.

Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued a new law on Saturday to establish the DAHC with the aim to boost Dubai’s leadership in academic education and scientific research in the fields of medicine and health sciences.

The head of Aster Group, the UAE-based healthcare firm, said apart from improving the medical care from secondary and tertiary care to quaternary care, the move to set up a centralised agency will help to focus on research and innovation as well as academics.

“This will also future proof the sector by training people and having them take up various responsibilities through institutions that are likely to come up,” Moopen said.

The Aster Group head said there was already a flow of international patients to Dubai as many of the reputed international players have started their healthcare facilities here.

“I am sure that many others will follow this and Dubai will soon become a melting pot of advanced medical care along with Research and Academics.”

Moopen, however, said one of the most important challenges that has to be addressed by the newly setup DAHC is to address the requirement for healthcare professionals.

The Aster Group head also hoped that the new initiative would help the healthcare sector in the country to transform itself by adopting new age technologies.

“The future of the healthcare sector is digital. [The] advent of digital technologies in healthcare is helping transform unsustainable healthcare systems of yesterday into sustainable systems of tomorrow. By reducing inefficiencies in the healthcare continuum, modern cloud technologies are paving the way for facilitation of cheaper, faster and more effective healthcare delivery,” Moopen said.

He said Aster has recently launched the Digital Centralised Clinical Trial Centre, a facility that is using digital technologies to shift conventional clinical trial processes.

The centre also offers a platform to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups with limited resources to undertake clinical studies in digital technologies while enabling larger corporates to avoid operational inefficiencies.

“There is a lot of innovation happening in healthcare using artificial intelligence (AI),” Moopen said.

“Aster’s innovation centre aims to achieve key milestones such as the introduction of innovative solutions for home healthcare with a focus on digital primary care, establishing an ecosystem of digital health partners from start-ups to academia, and starting digital health, informatics and medicine as a stream for future healthcare workers,” he added.

Healthcare experts said hospital command centres are run like airport control towers that manage – in real-time and proactively – the operational data of a department or a hospital, to better match demand and capacity to improve efficiency.

GE Healthcare has installed about 200 command centres in hospitals around the world in the past year.

Regionally, GE is reportedly working with clients in Saudi Arabia and the UAE on command centre technology.

Some of the key goals of the DAHC, part of the broader strategy to strengthen the knowledge economy in Dubai, include attracting and retaining medical and research talent, enhancing Emiratisation in various healthcare fields and providing a supportive environment for scientific and clinical research.