Luxury at the heart of your home

Casa Milano, the UAE’s premier luxury sanitaryware and tiles retailer brand, is set for a grand opening in Abu Dhabi. The iconic showroom will replicate the same concept of catering to the 360-degree luxury bathroom requirements as it is in Dubai. Revolutionising the bath space experience, Casa Milano, a young venture led by Mohammed Azhar Sajan, has decided to move ahead and take the next step of taking the luxury bathroom design game to the next level.

“We are thrilled to open our second showroom in Abu Dhabi which is colossal compared to the present showroom. This time we are going beyond luxury sanitaryware; beautifying outdoor spaces with our new division called landscaping and pool services along with Parquet. Creating unique living experiences for the people with Parquet and other services we aim for nothing but absolute perfection,” said Azhar Sajan, director of Casa Milano.

“Not restricting ourselves only to these products, we are also planning to start a division catering to kitchens and home decor.”

As the company continues to align with different luxury brands, such as Versace, Devon & Devon, Roberto Cavalli, Cristal & Bronze, and Maison Valentina, Casa Milano is turning out to be an experience rather than just a showroom.

The Abu Dhabi showroom will open doors by end of the year and all products will be driven by industry and market trends. Casa Milano will be seen keeping up its existing philosophy of using the best quality materials, artisan craftsmanship and cutting-edge designs to meet the unique requirements of its clientele.

Here, innovation awaits your presence as Casa Milano sticks to its true meaning of The Art of Luxury for your home.