DAFZA eyes post-Covid recovery following significant growth in sales revenues

Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) has reported an increase of 8.3 percent in its sales revenues for the first half of 2021 resulting from a 24 percent year-on-year growth in leases so far this year.

The growth was attributed to the strategic plan set by DAFZA at the beginning of 2021, which aims to target the recovering markets after lifting the restrictions on global trade movement in a post-pandemic environment.

The results also indicated an increase in demand for the logistic units and leasing by more than double compared to 2020.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of DAFZA.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of DAFZA, said: “DAFZA’s strong performance in the first half of this year confirms its ability to attract and sustain foreign direct investments.

“Our results were an expected response to the recovery of the global trade movement and the opening of markets, proving the high confidence the emirate enjoys globally.”

DAFZA also witnessed a strong year-on-year growth of 88.4 percent in the number of registered companies following the launch of its economic incentives and packages to attract new investors.

The free zone maintained its position as a preferred destination for multinational companies by increasing the number of registrations by 23.5 percent, according to official figures.

While, in line with the UAE’s directives in supporting small and medium companies, DAFZA also reported an increase in the number of SMEs by 96.4 percent compared to the same half yearly period last year.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, director general of DAFZA, said: “DAFZA is keen to continue its engagement with strategic and new markets and expand its high attractiveness with its integrated business solutions. By doing this, DAFZA is adding real value to the existing customers and new companies looking to establish business and trade through the emirate of Dubai.”

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, director general of DAFZA.

Al Zarooni also reiterated the free zone’s key role in supporting the direction of the UAE and Dubai in economic diversification, with DAFZA supporting more than 1,800 companies across over 20 economic sectors.

In terms of goods, the group of machinery, television, and electrical equipment and pearls, semi-precious stones, and metals accounted for 94 percent of DAFZA’s trade. The first group achieved high growth of 32.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021, where the value of imports amounted to AED14.1 billion ($3.8bn) and exports totalled AED15.7bn ($4.3bn).

China was DAFZA’s biggest trade partner, which accounted for 31 percent of its trade in the first quarter of this year. It witnessed a high growth of 56.4 percent compared to the same period, and its imports amounted to 64 percent.