Upfield’s Violife partners with Sofitel’s Plantation Brasserie Bar & Terrace to launch first-of-its-kind plant-based menu

Upfield , the world’s largest plant-based consumer products company, announced today its latest collaboration with the newly renovated Plantation Brasserie Bar & Terrace at Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach , where together, the two brands will launch a first-of-its-kind plant-based menu supported by Upfield’s award-winning vegan brand, Violife .

Plantation Brasserie Bar & Terrace offers a taste of modern French cuisine, under the direction of the acclaimed chef Akil Ahmed. Sharing the spotlight with the restaurant’s clean, modern lines, nature-inspired atmosphere and picturesque views of the Arabian Gulf that are second-to-none, Chef Akil’s latest plant-based menu strikes an unparalleled balance between his passion for creativity and innovation in gastronomy with his love for French-fusion cuisine made with only the freshest and highest-quality local ingredients.

“With a continuous rise in preference for plant-based meals in the UAE, with one in two people in the UAE switching from dairy to plant-based and two in five diners opting for allergen-free dishes, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with a luxury five-star hotel operation that understands the importance of clean, sustainable food and is just as passionate about delivering a world-class, tasty yet health-focused menu to its thousands of international guests per year,” said Reinier Weerman, general manager, Upfield North Africa and Middle East. “Whether you’re a seasoned vegan or testing the waters of a plant-based diet, Violife offers delicious cheese alternatives that are based in coconut oil and fortified with Vitamin B12, which plays an important role in the metabolism of every cell in our bodies. Violife is 100 percent vegan and enjoyed by everyone.”

Supported by Violife, a range of award-winning vegan alternative to cheese products that are free from dairy, preservatives, casein, lactose, gluten, nuts and soya, some standouts on the new menu include pomegranate salad; quinoa and Violife feta cheese salad; the Beyond Burger; vegan meatball fricassée; and warm cherry clafoutis served with vanilla ice cream.“What so many people don’t understand about plant-based cooking is that it’s not only the best thing you can do for your mind, body and spirit, but when it’s done correctly, it can take over the flavor profile of animal byproducts without customers missing anything,” said Akil, executive chef at Sofitel Dubai JBR.

“Balancing flavour is both a science and an art, based on professional training, intuition and experience. Sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami are five taste elements that build our overall concept of flavor. When each element is well balanced, the dining experience is lifted above and beyond. At Plantation Brasserie Bar & Terrace, our newest menu that skillfully marries simple ingredients with rich sauces with subtle flavors is what elevates the dishes into a culinary art form.”

For more about Plantation Brasserie Bar & Terrace or to view the whole menu visit https://www.sofitel-dubai-jumeirahbeach.com/restaurantsbar/plantation-brasserie-bar-and-terrace/

For more about Violife, visit violifefoods.com.