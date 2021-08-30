Wego and the Austrian National Tourist Office launch campaign to invite tourists to discover Austria this summer

Wego , the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with the Austrian National Tourist Office to bring in more GCC tourists to the country this summer.

Travelers from countries with a low incidence rate, such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, that can either show proof of negative PCR test infection or a proof of full vaccination starting from the 15th day after their second dose, can visit the county without the need to self-isolate. Also, travelers from other countries like the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait can currently enter Austria without the need to self-isolate if they are fully vaccinated.

The joint campaign will increase Austria’s awareness as a safe destination and one of the most serene and beautiful countries to visit. It will also drive the conversation rate to generate interest and bookings to the country.

Austria will be promoted on all Wego platforms through both the website and application. This will include targeted emails to Wego’s vast MENA users in addition to articles, push notifications and social media campaigns focusing on Austria as a safe and one of the must go-to tourist destinations for this summer.

Mamoun Hmedan, managing director, MENA and India, Wego, said, “We’re excited to expand our partnerships to one of the most beautiful European countries. Located in the heart of Europe and nestled between the Danube and the Alps, Austria is a must-go-to country for every traveler. GCC travelers have been eagerly waiting to visit Austria. Through such partnerships, we aim to drive more travelers to the country through promoting it to our large user base in the MENA region. We look forward to forging a long-lasting relationship with the Austrian National Tourist Office.”

The country offers its visitors a safe experience through keeping coronavirus numbers low and applying stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus. Since August 15, vaccinated guests have had to be either fully vaccinated or present a negative PCR test to enter restaurants and hotels in the country.

Robert Gröblacher, director of the Austrian National Tourist Office Middle East, said, “In 2019, almost half a million visitors from the GCC created about 1.4 million bed nights in Austria. In 2020, there was almost no tourism activity from the GCC due to the coronavirus situation. We can see a vast interest in visiting our country again since the borders for travelers from the region opened again on July 1, 2021.”

Whether it is in the water or the mountains, there is an adventure awaiting every traveler in Austria. This summer you can enjoy numerous indoor and outdoor activities from hiking to wreck diving and white-water swimming, river surfing, cycling and biking and much more. Don’t forget to try the different cuisines, serene nature and explore the history behind this unique country.