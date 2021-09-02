FIVE grows its Dubai hotels and resorts portfolio with FIVE Beach

FIVE Holdings, the conglomerate behind popular Dubai lifestyle destinations FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village is thrilled to announce its latest acquisition in Dubai, FIVE Beach.

The FIVE Holdings hotels and resports portfolio currently includes FIVE Palm Jumeirah, with 476 hotel rooms and apartments, 221 luxury residences with 11 culinary and nightlife venues; FIVE Jumeirah Village, with 234 hotel rooms, 267 luxury serviced apartments and five culinary and nightlife venues in Dubai; and FIVE Zurich, with 149 hotel rooms and eight culinary and nightlife venues in SwitzerlandFIVE Beach, a prime beach property boasts of 227 suites, 102 lavish serviced residences, seven culinary and nightlife venues, ReFIVE Spa, an iconic social pool, private beach. The entire property boasts uninterrupted sweeping sunset sea views and evenings filled with the glittering lights of the Dubai Eye. Opening in 2023 the property will truly imbibe the authentic and unique Vibe at FIVE, globally famous for its bespoke entertainment and culinary offerings.

“Due to our visionary leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, and other salient stakeholders such as DTCM and Emirates Airlines, Dubai is the top destination for secure investments in the hospitality sector globally,” says Kabir Mulchandani, chairman, FIVE Holdings.

“Our city was the quickest in the world to open its economy during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, while maintaining the optimal balance between ensuring public health and safety and being an inviting and thriving business hub with unrestricted access as the globe’s air travel centre. Dubai’s economy continues to flourish with more than 76 percent of the population being fully vaccinated and over 75 million tests being conducted – resulting in a record low number of positive cases.

“This has enabled FIVE to buck global trends and succeed in achieving an earnings growth of 196 percent over the first half of 2021 as compared to 2019.Both our hotels are running at an impressive occupancy of 88 percent, and we are ranked number one on occupancy, ADR and revenue per available room (RevPAR), generating more than 214 percent more on total RevPAR than both our respective luxury competitor sets.

“We are very proud that 60 percent of all room bookings come directly through our website – a true testament to the strength of the FIVE brand.Our outstanding financial performance, coupled with low leverage on the balance sheet, has given us the opportunity to offer a higher than market multiple to acquire this prized asset.

“This exciting new acquisition will cater to our overwhelming demand from millennials and Gen Z as we plan to up the ante with FIVE Beach as the most exciting must visit destination in Dubai.”