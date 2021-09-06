Global F&B companies in the GCC achieve 100% commitment to voluntary pledge to restrict marketing to children in the UAE, KSA

GCC-based member companies of the International Food & Beverage Alliance (IFBA) Ferrero, General Mills, Kellogg Company, Mars, Mondelēz MEA FZE, Nestlé, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Export corporation (Dubai Branch) and Unilever, today announced that – for the second year running – they have achieved a 100 percent compliance against their commitment on the Pledge on Responsible Food and Beverage Marketing to Children in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. A recent study by IPSOS, the professional audit and verification agency, confirmed this following an independent audit of the International Food & Beverage Alliance (IFBA) member companies operating in the GCC, (GCC Food & Beverage Alliance) marketing practices in the two countries. Independent audits on member company marketing practices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been conducted since 2012

The Responsible Food and Beverage Marketing to Children Pledge, initially adopted in the GCC in 2010, is a voluntary commitment by the signatory companies to conduct responsible food and beverage marketing to children. In promoting the pledge, GCC FBA underscores their wider commitment to improving nutrition and supporting healthier lifestyles among children. In addition, the industry pledge informs and benchmarks how food and beverage products are marketed in a responsible way to children under the age of 12 in the region. The pledge covers products containing saturated fats, trans-fatty acids, sugars and salt in its scope. In 2016 the pledge was enhanced by applying a set of nutrition criteria to define ‘better for you options’ for the exclusive purpose of defining better-for-you options in the context of food and beverage advertising to children under twelve.

The endorsement of the Responsible Marketing to Children pledge by the Advertising Business Group (ABG) in 2018 was the first step towards making it a standard across the advertising and marketing industry via self-regulation – driving greater consumer confidence. ABG has since developed this commitment into an industry code for the region and promotes greater understanding across the marketing and advertising industry via an online course developed in partnership with the World Federation of Advertisers and through trainings for University students.

The pledge applies to marketing material across multiple channels including TV, print, owned/third-party websites, radio, cinema, interactive games, SMS and more. All marketing and advertising campaigns are monitored by an independent external agency to ensure compliance with the pledge. To guarantee that strict standards are upheld, the member companies developed a set of regional nutrition criteria based on the European Union pledge. The EU pledge is widely recognised across the globe, including the Saudi Food & Drug Authority.

In addition to the Responsible Marketing and Advertising to Children pledge all participating companies have implemented front-of-pack calorie labelling, based on the guideline daily amount (GDA)across all their products and have also committed to, reformulation of their products and to creating awareness about healthier lifestyle through own campaigns.

The International Food and Beverage Alliance (IFBA), is a not-for-profit organisation in special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Committee (ECOSOC). Member companies also encourage local food and beverage manufacturers to sign the pledge and participate in efforts and activities that encourage the public to lead healthier lifestyles.

Commenting on the IPSOS results, Sarah Sakr, co-chair, GCC FBA, and head of Corporate Communication & Institutional Affairs at Ferrero – MENA said: “On behalf of GCC FBA we are thrilled to have once again achieved a 100 percent compliance rate against our pledge. We believe that this serves as a strong testament to the importance and efficiency of industry self-regulation. Looking ahead, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency and accountability through third-party monitoring.”

Wael Ismail, co-chair, GCC FBA, and senior director, Public Policy and Government Affairs at PepsiCo, echoed this statement, adding: “At GCC FBA, our ultimate goal is to empower consumers to eat balanced diets and live healthier lives. Since 2010, we, as a group, have worked hand-in-hand to further strengthen our commitment to responsible marketing to children – which we believe is key to ensuring the health of the next generation.”

Pledge programmes are coordinated and led by members of the International Food and Beverage Alliance (IFBA). Responsible Marketing of Food & Beverages to Children is one of four commitments that IFBA member companies have made globally. The other commitments are driving forward Product Formulation and Innovation, implementing Clear Nutrition Labelling, and Promoting Healthy Diets and Lifestyles. The commitments reflect the drive and conviction of the companies to support the World Health Organisation’s Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseaes 2013-2020 and to play a leading role in addressing global health challenges.