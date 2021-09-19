How entrepreneur Aschraf Mahmud set up Aras Group in Dubai

Aschraf Mahmud believes in executing things. He never waits too much on any of his plans. Because of this habit, he has managed to build Aras Group, a real estate company in Dubai concentrating on selling, buying, renting, leasing and managing properties efficiently. The most successful entrepreneurs like Mahmud are open-minded people who believe in learning and sharing knowledge. He believes every person deserves a good life, and there is nothing wrong with sharing knowledge that can change others’ lives.

Coming to Dubai

Mahmud is of Palestinian origin, born and brought up in Germany. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration as well as Financial and Accounting Systems. He was delighted and captivated by Dubai’s income as it is a business hub where the world’s most big shots invested. He too wanted his ledger to grow, so he entered the business capital and has now been a Dubai resident for many years.

He sees that the real estate in UAE has always come into the focus of attention for investors. The first reason is the emirate topping global list in security and stability; the second reason is the clear and unbiased fact of the rules and regulations of the UAE; third, investment promotion and facilitation by the removal of obstacles, whether in property or any other field. Mahmud confirms that the UAE is the ideal investment destination for investors in all different sectors, especially after the first of 50 new projects that will usher in the next phase of growth for the country, which will make investors and businesspeople choose the UAE to be the first place for their projects and investments.

First project

Since he came to Dubai, Mahmud was looking forward to take a step in real estate development. After a long period studying the industry, he choose the Majan area to build his first project, Aras Residence. It is a building consisting of eight floors that include studios with large areas starting from 431 square feet; one-bedroom apartments with a hall starting from 770 square feet; and two bedrooms and a hall with an area of 1,300 square feet; in addition to one apartment located on the eighth and final floor of the building consisting of three bedrooms and lounge area of 2,443 square feet.

The architectural design of the building is inspired by a modern style; wide windows overlooking the Al Barari area will be provided, allowing natural light to enter and to enjoy the nature beauty of the green areas there. Aras Residence is in an attractive strategic location on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and near major areas in Dubai. It is four minutes away from IMG World; eight minutes from Global Village; 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai; and 20 minutes from Dubai Marina. The project will provide residents with a range of world-class amenities and facilities, including a gymnasium, swimming pool, a children’s play area, within a green environment, a wonderful atmosphere and 24-hour security.

The studios and residential apartments are distinguished by their modern and appealing design, with wide spaces and a focus on all details, taking care of all of a family’s needs in terms of privacy and luxury, and to provide a calm and harmonious living environment. The handover of the project will be during the Expo 2020 Dubai event.

Tips for first-time investors

Mahmud has one piece advice for anyone investing for their first time to bear in mind before they take a leap: Seize the opportunity and get to know the marked movement of supply and demand before investing in real estate.

He asks the investors not to copy what others do and get into smart ways to grow their investment, coming up with innovative solutions, not problems.He finds that the investor need to search for authentic and real-life difficulties that people face every day to provide them a service, which helps them to have easy life.