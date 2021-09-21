Horizon Holdings marks its 45th anniversary

Founded in September 1976, the company started as a single-brand agency that grew into a marketing powerhouse with a regional footprint that spans from Dubai to the Maghreb. Horizon Holdings is today the parent and home to multinational award-winning agencies: Horizon FCB MENA, BPN MENA, Golin MENA, Blue Barracuda and Fuel Content.

A creative story that started with Foote, Cone & Belding back in 1979 through a relationship that transformed the FCB brand into Adweek’s Global Agency of the Year and Cannes Lions Winner 2020-21 Network of the Year, under the leadership of FCB global CEO Carter Murray.

Rafic Saadeh, chairman and CEO, Horizon Holdings, said: “Starting with FCB, our genesis was with an innovative heart and a courageous soul. What started as a vision in 1976 is now celebrated as a legacy. At this 45-year mark, I am proud to say that we’ve built a company where our people feel at home and our clients feel cared. To our teams, clients, partners, and the industry at large – thank you for being our driving force, and I am excited for the next 45!”

Recognised widely as an iconic communications group from and for the MENA region, Horizon Holdings agencies are the catalysts behind countless award-winning campaigns, winning regional and global recognitions, though most important delivering work that becomes an economic multiplier for our clients’ business.

Mazen Jawad, president of Horizon Holdings, said: “It’s a unique moment to reflect on the success of our brands, thank our brave people and honor our commitment to our partners. In an era and a region where the winds of change are stronger than ever, we’re present as a driving force always transforming and adjusting our sails to navigate towards the right direction and see victory on the Horizon. As we say at Horizon FCB the best part of a brand story is NeverFinished!”