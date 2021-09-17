Azizi Developments attends The Big 5 to source European suppliers

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, attended The Big Five, the only live in-person event connecting the global construction industry in 2021, in an effort to find more renowned European suppliers for its projects across Dubai.

Mr Farhad Azizi, the developer’s CEO, joined by a team of engineers, procurement staff and other C-level executives, toured the event and met with several representatives of European suppliers, including a planned meeting with Business France and its recommended organisations. Business France the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image, and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program.

With over 1,000 confirmed exhibitors, 45 exhibiting countries, 20 country pavilions, 70 CPD-certified talks and 3 high-level summits, The Big 5 and specialised events are bringing the construction community together again safely to accelerate business.

Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, commented: “I’d like to thank the organisers of The Big 5 for establishing such a valuable, impactful platform for the sector, as well as all of the representatives of European suppliers that we’ve met with these past days. We are impressed with the innovation, quality, sustainability and designs of these high-quality European brands, and are looking forward to sourcing more of them for our distinguished developments across Dubai.”

Mr Mohammed Rafi Tahasildar, Head of Procurement at Azizi, added: “Having been in the real estate development business for several decades, we understand the value of high-quality brands being integrated into our projects. More advanced and better designed fittings, appliances and other components bring tremendous value to our customers, increasing their properties’ ROIs substantially. This, in turn, helps us attract investment savvy, refined buyers.”

Azizi Developments made it its policy for certain members of staff to attend the event to forge mutually beneficial, long-lasting relationships with key suppliers.