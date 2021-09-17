Azizi Developments commissions Italian MVP appliances for its projects across Dubai

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has commissioned MVP appliances LLC, one of the market leaders in kitchen appliance distribution across the UAE and beyond, and the sole distributor of major European brands.

MVP Appliances, which has won several best design and quality awards, will be in charge of supplying and installing Italian kitchen appliances of the renowned brands Elba and Algor across phases 1 and 2 of Riviera, Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired residential and commercial community in one of Dubai’s most sought-after destinations – MBR City, as well as Creek Views I, the developer’s 100 per-cent freehold development.

Mr Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “MVP Appliances, the undisputed provider of European-brand kitchen equipment, offers a wide range of premium, innovative and beautifully designed domestic appliances that are an ideal match for our world-class developments in MBR City and Dubai Healthcare City. This new partnership comes as part of our commitment to quality and to providing the best-in-class for our customers, effectively increasing the ROIs for their investments with us.”

Established in 2004, MVP Appliances is the sole distributor of several leading European brands from Germany and Italy in the UAE, such as Liebherr, Elba, Elica, Foster and Algor. The products are known for their quality, elegance, reliability and have won several best design and quality awards.

Riviera, a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of MBR City, is planned to comprise around 16,000 residences within 71 mid-rise buildings conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure and retail hubs of the city.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

In June this year, Azizi Developments announced the addition of a 2.7-kilometre-long crystal lagoon to Riviera, covering an area of over 130,026 square metres that will stretch across the entirety of the community. With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated and clean water that residents can swim in, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk — which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques — Azizi’s lagoon will be a bustling space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Overlooking Dubai Healthcare City, Creek Views I boasts stunning panoramic views of the iconic Dubai Creek and the picturesque Downtown Dubai skyline. Situated on Al Khail Road, 7 minutes away from Dubai International Airport, 8 minutes from Dubai Mall and 9 minutes from Business Bay and DIFC, the development has all major business, leisure and retail hubs in its vicinity.

Positioned as the epicentre of the future, merging views of both the old and new Dubai, Creek Views I represents the city’s remarkable transition from a traditional, iconic past to a contemporary, reinvented future. Built to offer modern luxury at its finest, Creek Views will feature an all-inclusive health club, comprising a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna, a steam room, as well as a serene outdoor yoga space.