Select Group launches ‘Peninsula’ project in Business Bay

UAE-based Select Group has started construction on its latest waterfront development, a mega-project in the heart of Business Bay.

Peninsula will be home to a mixed-use development comprising residential, commercial offices, retail, leisure, and hospitality, combining for an estimated built-up area of 5.5 million sqft.

A vertical development is planned around generous open spaces, parks, sports facilities, skate parks, children’s play areas, and a host of retail and F&B offerings, in the heart of Business Bay and the Downtown District.

Rahail Aslam, chief executive officer, Select Group, said: “Having recently delivered a best-in-class residential development, Marina Gate, in Dubai Marina, we are very excited to launch another world class experience in the heart of Business Bay”.

Peninsula will be delivered in phases over the next five-to-seven years. It has been master-planned across nine unique developments, ranging from high-rise towers to luxurious low-rise waterfront villas and simplexes. The first phase of the development comprising ‘Peninsula One’, ‘Peninsula Two’ and Select Group’s corporate headquarters, is well underway.

Peninsula is situated directly on the Dubai Canal, allowing it to offer exceptional waterfront living close to some of the most exciting landmarks in Dubai’s Downtown District. The Burj Khalifa, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Mall, Dubai Design District, and some of Dubai’s pristine beaches are within 10 minutes of the master development.

Select Group has delivered over 13.5m sqft to date and is set to add another 6.5m sqft to its portfolio of developments over the coming years. Having launched 15 Northside earlier this year, Business Bay has become a key focus for Select Group, which is building a full sales experience centre at Peninsula.