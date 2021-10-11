Ready-to-move-in properties experience demand surge during Expo 2020 in Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai is already having a positive impact on the emirate’s real estate industry, according to leading experts in the sector.

Despite only being in its infancy, since opening its doors to the world on October 1, the global showcase has already attracted over 477,000 visitors, while its economic impact is being felt even at this early stage.

Georges El Hachem, commercial director of Select Group, told Arabian Business: “The expo is here to offer visitors a fantastic opportunity to sample the innovative and forward-thinking nature of Dubai. The city is already a must-visit tourist destination and is emerging as one of the most important business hubs in the region.

“Whether it’s tourists looking for short-term holiday rentals or professionals looking to relocate to take advantage of this truly global destination, the ready-to-move market is drawing huge interest from investors and homeowners alike.”

Average home prices are rising at the fastest pace since February 2015, with transaction volumes surging nearly 77 percent in August from a year earlier – up over 56 percent when compared with the same period in 2019, before the pandemic hit, according to real estate adviser CBRE Group Inc.

And according to Ata Shobeiry, CEO at Zoom Property, the recovery is being fast-tracked by Expo 2020 Dubai. He said: “The market was already showing signs of recovery before Expo 2020. However, it picked up pace as the mega event approached, with August 2021 recording double-digit growth in the villa segment.”

A spokesperson from Elysian Real Estate, added: “Expo 2020 will certainly bring a lot of focus to Dubai; however, we will see a sustained demand being created over the next two years once people who have visited the city during the event fall in love with it and look to relocate.”

Top reason for high demand

Expo is not the only catalyst driving Dubai’s real estate sector, with the emirate benefiting from the UAE’s handling of the global coronavirus pandemic – the city has remained relatively open during the pandemic, following an initial short lockdown. According to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker, more than 75 percent of the adult population in the UAE is fully vaccinated.

Government reforms have played a further part in attracting and retaining talent in the city, including the ten-year Golden Visa, remote working visa and retirement visas, as well as allowing 100 percent ownership of companies.

Dubai is also considered a relative bargain for buyers with deep pockets. A million dollars can buy 165 square metres (1,776 square feet) of space in Dubai, around five times more than in London or New York, according to a report from Knight Frank earlier this year.

Arjumand Niazi, director of Turn Over Properties, said: “The main reason for high demand of ready properties during the last two quarters is due to the confidence of investors and end-users in the UAE as a long-term base for residence and business after amendments in personal and business laws to accommodate wider demographic lifestyle preferences.”