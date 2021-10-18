Former world champions part of star-studded boxing card in Dubai

Some of the biggest name in boxing will feature when D4G Promotions hold their latest star-studded event in Dubai next month – with Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding, Ohara Davies and Muhammad Waseem all in action.

The highly-anticipated card will take place at MotoSpace on Friday, November 26, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

In the main event, Golden Contract winner Davies (22-2, 16 KOs) faces a tough test against hard-hitting Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 21 KOs) for the WBA Gold super-lightweight title, with the fight also serving as a WBA super-lightweight title eliminator.

Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs) will make his return, as the two-weight world champion looks to begin his quest towards claiming world honours in another division, moving up to cruiserweight to take on Johnny Muller (23-9-2, 14 KOs).

Pakistan hero Waseem (11-1, 8 KOs) attempts to earn another world title shot too, with the current IBF number four going up against former world title challenger Rober Barrera (23-3, 13 KOs).

Fielding (28-2, 16 KOs) is also back after over two years out. The former super-middleweight world champion returns at light-heavyweight, with an opponent announced shortly.

Some of the best up-and-coming prospects will compete on the card too, as Bader Samreen (3-0, 2 KOs) returns against Digari Mahesh (4-1-1, 1 KO); Faizan Anwar (8-0, 4 KOs) takes on Viktor Plotnikov (33-13, 15 KOs); former Muay Thai fighter Joshua Ridgwell makes his professional boxing debut; and Sameer Anwar Pandya (3-0, 3 KOs) is also in action.

Ahmed A Seddiqi, of D4G Promotions, said: “I’m extremely excited for this very special night of boxing. There are many talented, great boxers on display. This will be a night to remember.”