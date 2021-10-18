by Staff Writer

Former world champions part of star-studded boxing card in Dubai

D4G Promotions event to take place at MotoSpace on Friday, November 26

by Staff Writer

Some of the biggest name in boxing will feature when D4G Promotions hold their latest star-studded event in Dubai next month – with Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding, Ohara Davies and Muhammad Waseem all in action.

The highly-anticipated card will take place at MotoSpace on Friday, November 26, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

In the main event, Golden Contract winner Davies (22-2, 16 KOs) faces a tough test against hard-hitting Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 21 KOs) for the WBA Gold super-lightweight title, with the fight also serving as a WBA super-lightweight title eliminator.

Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs) will make his return, as the two-weight world champion looks to begin his quest towards claiming world honours in another division, moving up to cruiserweight to take on Johnny Muller (23-9-2, 14 KOs).

Pakistan hero Waseem (11-1, 8 KOs) attempts to earn another world title shot too, with the current IBF number four going up against former world title challenger Rober Barrera (23-3, 13 KOs).

Fielding (28-2, 16 KOs) is also back after over two years out. The former super-middleweight world champion returns at light-heavyweight, with an opponent announced shortly.

Some of the best up-and-coming prospects will compete on the card too, as Bader Samreen (3-0, 2 KOs) returns against Digari Mahesh (4-1-1, 1 KO); Faizan Anwar (8-0, 4 KOs) takes on Viktor Plotnikov (33-13, 15 KOs); former Muay Thai fighter Joshua Ridgwell makes his professional boxing debut; and Sameer Anwar Pandya (3-0, 3 KOs) is also in action.

Ahmed A Seddiqi, of D4G Promotions, said: “I’m extremely excited for this very special night of boxing. There are many talented, great boxers on display. This will be a night to remember.”

