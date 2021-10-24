Du to implement SD-WAN solution for aswaaq

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du, has announced a new partnership with aswaaq LLC, to implement a cutting-edge software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution in their key sites.

In line with evolving digital era requirements and du’s commitment to integrate innovative technologies with local enterprises, the new solution will provide a host of operational-centric benefits.

The collaboration between the two parties, which was finalised at GITEX Technology Week 2021, will see du assume responsibility for the provision of a managed SD-WAN solution as the front-end service provider.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, EITC, said: “In the telecommunications space, expanding solutions portfolios and equipping enterprises with the services they require to meet expanding business requirements hinges on effective technology-led partnerships. As such, we are delighted to be working alongside aswaaq to provide a cutting-edge solution that re-defines virtual wide area network (WAN) capabilities and empowers our partner to leverage vast cloud-based capabilities.

“Du has always prided itself on ensuring enterprises overcome any resistance to change when implementing new technologies. And with the rollout of this latest solution in due course, those we serve will immediately capitalise on a series of benefits following an easy implementation process.”

As an available, applicable, and affordable SD-WAN offering, aswaaq’s operations will be enhanced through several benefits, including reduced operating costs; increased bandwidth availability; dynamic multi-path traffic optimisation; application-based prioritisation of traffic; and secure connectivity.

Furthermore, the company will receive centralised management to simplify IT operations, software-defined branch management, and quick and easy deployment, with customers ultimately receiving improved user experiences.

Affan Al Khoori, deputy CEO, aswaaq, added: “For aswaaq, realising our objectives of being benchmarked as a world-class retailer and building a profitable, competitive, and sustainable business, requires integration with next-generation technology capabilities. Therefore, we are thrilled that our collaboration with du has been made official at GITEX 2021. Du’s managed SD-WAN solution will bolster our operations substantially, and we look forward to the coming years backed by new and invaluable capabilities.”

Du will now proceed with plans to roll out the managed SD-WAN solution for aswaaq.

The telco provider developed the solution, an industry pioneer in cloud computing solutions.