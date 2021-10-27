Danube launches $129m residential project in Dubai

The real estate developer announced Skyz Tower, a Mediterranean-themed high-rise residential tower at the Arjan master-planned community in Dubai, with apartments, retail outlets and recreational facilities.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said: “The launch of Skyz Tower comes 18 months after we launched our last project, Olivz – which was sold out by our team at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. Due to the sell-out of all of our previous projects, we were running out of stocks – since the beginning of the year. This necessitated the launch of the new project.”

Skyz Tower provides a number of amenities including a first-in-the-region Sky Jogging Track, an elevated jogging track for residents living in the development.

Sajan said: “The launch of Skyz, is a reflection of the fact that the real estate sector is back and off-plan properties are back in demand. With the best pricing and the most convenient payment plan, middle-income families can now buy our properties with their household income and without mortgage finance.”

By the end of the year, Danube Properties anticipates that the company will have delivered 4,281 units in total, with a sales value in excess of AED3.5 billion.