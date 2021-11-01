A letter to Millennials

We know you think anyone over 40 is older than the sun, we know you think we cannot possibly understand you ‘digital natives’ and that we bask in the long set sun of cassette tapes, Care Bears and Commodore 64s.

It’s ironic really, that all these things are currently cool again, and I see you wearing my childhood cartoon heroes on your sweatshirts more and more.

Re-discovering Oasis? We were at Knebworth my loves.

Vinyl? What price for my Stock, Aitken & Waterman singles collection?

Shell suits? – completed it mate.

But seriously, working alongside, hiring and promoting millennials like yourself has been a ride, and certainly a lesson in generation gap management.

Your social media skills are insane. You live and breathe it; you were practically born with an ipad in your hands and those skills are important in our industry and well received.

They call us the last truly analog generation, us ‘ ‘X’ers’ and whilst that is essentially true – I got my first mobile phone and email address aged 18 – you have to remember that the social media revolution happened to us together. In fact, we totally have the advantage over embarrassing kid stuff on the internet and making all of our teenage mistakes TikTok and Facebook-free.

I see a definite advantage to a childhood minus the pressure of the digi-age, and I truly feel for those of you who now feel the pressures the 24/7 online world have brought. We started our careers without a global depression and finished education minus the pandemic part. Many of us have been able to get on the property ladder, travel PCR free and enjoy being in at the ‘start’ of something – heck, we even remember the first dot com bubble. And yes, knowing that was 20 years ago makes us feel even older.

By the way – that makes ASOS 20-years-old too.

We LOVE how environmentally and socially aware you all are. This is important – you have your voices and you know your stuff. I’m not a huge fan of cancel culture, it’s often too extreme and minus context, but good for you all for owning what’s right and wrong, and standing up for the past, to the benefit of all of our futures.

Believe it or not, and just like us at your age, you don’t know everything – yet – and rather than being old and uncool, I think there is a lot that the modern generation can learn from our own, hybrid, if you will, rites of passage, especially in the workplace.

Human relationships will always serve us better in life and career than our social media families.

Stop messaging, start communicating

Weird I know, but there was a time when people actually spoke to other people on the phone. There is nothing like a million messaging channels to get things done, but honestly ‘I’ll just wait for a reply’, or misconstrued emojis, or three-word answers can be understood by actually speaking to someone. Especially important in the fast-moving world of PR and marketing. Want something done? Time to start talking.

Demanding? Please ask nicely

Call us old-fashioned, and we know you do – but if you want something from someone else – manners totally still apply. The amount of nonsense, demanding, rude and entitled behaviour we see from people, usually self-titled influencers, is obscene.

We are an agency and deal with influencers daily of course, we understand them, we helped make them, but we can guarantee that sloppy/non-existent introductions and demands will put you in the ‘round file’ – that’s the bin, by the way.

Brush up on real life

The world still turns outside of the internet and a lack of general knowledge, on people, places and world affairs will absolutely hold you back in your future career plans. Choose carefully where you get your news from, whose advice you heed and look beyond your phone for in-person interactions and relationship building.

I think we are a long way off being nothing but virtual avatars and VR headsets – I can guarantee your human relationships will always serve you better in life and career than your insta fam.

Keep up the good work

You can absolutely use your skills for good, and we see that. You demand transparency and authenticity from your leaders and brands, your products and your services, even if you do ‘want them now’ and that’s fair enough. Your energy, confidence and enthusiasm will serve you well, but it’s not a time for flighty behaviour or arrogance.

Trust us, you have to earn that, just like we did.

Lots of love,

Tash