Boost for Middle East as UK adds Sinopharm to list of approved Covid vaccines

The UK has added Sinopharm to its list of approved vaccines for inbound travellers, providing a huge shot-in-the-arm for Middle East travellers ahead of the busy Christmas holiday period.

The government has announced that, from November 22, it will recognise Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing, adding China’s Sinovac (SVA.O), Sinopharm and India’s Covaxin to the country’s approved list.

Additionally, from 22 November, we will recognise the @WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines in another great step for re-opening travel globally [2/3] — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 8, 2021

Approved vaccines include: Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Moderna and Janssen (J&J), and WHO EUL – Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin.

“As we continue to recover from the pandemic and expand our recognition of international vaccines, today’s announcements mark the next step in our restart of international travel,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (below) said.

“By also simplifying the rules for international travel for all under-18s coming to England, we’re bringing further good news for families looking to unite with loved ones, and another great boost for the travel sector.”

Passengers who have been fully vaccinated and have received their vaccine certificate from one of over 135 approved countries and territories are not required to take a pre-departure test, day eight test or self-isolate upon arrival. Instead, passengers will just need to pay for a lateral flow test to take before the end of their second day, post-arrival.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said that the announcement “is another step forward for the travel industry, businesses and for family and friends wanting to reunite or go abroad”.

“The red list and quarantine system remain vital in protecting our borders and as we’ve said we will not hesitate to take action by adding countries to the red list, if necessary,” he added.