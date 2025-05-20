AD Ports Group, Burjeel Holdings launch new healthcare logistics venture DOCKTOUR

AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings have launched a joint venture, DOCKTOUR, to deliver healthcare logistics services across Africa. The announcement took place at the “Make it in the Emirates” event.

The unveiling was held at the Burjeel Holdings booth, in the presence of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

DOCKTOUR is a supply chain platform that integrates logistics, modular infrastructure, training, and emergency response.

UAE firms unite to deliver medical infrastructure across Africa through DOCKTOUR

It will support Burjeel Holdings’ subsidiary Operonix and will be backed by AD Ports Group’s logistics infrastructure and market access in Africa.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “DOCKTOUR is about delivering impact where it’s needed most. By combining our logistics strength with Burjeel’s medical excellence, we are building a platform that can truly transform how healthcare is delivered in Africa. This is a practical, scalable solution to a growing need, and a reflection of our shared commitment to supporting resilient, community-focused healthcare systems across Africa, in line with our wise leadership vision.”

DOCKTOUR will streamline supply chains and enable the deployment of container-based hospitals and clinics, field hospitals, and other facilities.

It will also explore setting up medical offices in AD Ports Group’s African locations, offering logistics services and supporting medical tourism.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, added: “DOCKTOUR represents a new model of impact. It’s a full-spectrum platform that integrates advanced clinical systems with logistics capability and operational scale. Our aim is to bring care, along with stability, readiness, and partnership, to the regions that need it most.”

In line with the UAE’s humanitarian goals, DOCKTOUR will support emergency response, deliver healthcare supplies, and provide clinical training. It will also implement data-driven logistics systems to reduce delays.

The joint venture will engage with governments, regional health authorities, and humanitarian agencies.

Through partnerships with national health ministries and NGOs, it will support disease response, recovery programmes, maternal and child care, immunisation, and mobile health education.

Africa’s growing population and projected GDP growth through 2027 have made the region a key focus for both entities.

The venture aims to meet healthcare needs while contributing to long-term development.

The name DOCKTOUR combines the words ‘Dock’, ‘Tour’, and ‘Doctor’, reflecting the project’s purpose of delivering healthcare using AD Ports Group’s fleet of vessels, terminal network, and logistics capabilities.