ADNOC Drilling reports 9% increase in profits

Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Drilling has reported a 9 percent increase in profits for the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period in 2020.

According to financial results released on Wednesday, profits increased from AED422 million ($115m) last year, to AED460m ($125.3m).

Meanwhile, revenue for the first nine months of 2021 increased 12 percent, compared to the same period last year, to hit $1.7 billion.

For the third quarter, ADNOC Drilling, which last month listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), reported revenues of $571m, up 11 percent year-on-year.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC managing director and group CEO, and chairman of ADNOC Drilling.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC managing director and group CEO, and chairman of ADNOC Drilling, said: “With double-digit revenue growth, ADNOC Drilling has demonstrated exceptional financial performance and commercial resilience, reflected in a very robust third-quarter.”

Capital expenditure for the nine-month period increased four-fold on a year-on-year basis, to $454 million in 2021, which will be used to support expansion operations and rig acquisitions, with the new rigs expected to start working next year.

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, chief executive officer of ADNOC Drilling, said: “As we look to the final quarter and to 2022, we see our operations returning to normal post- pandemic and we expect to continue to make significant progress in the execution of our long-term strategy.”

ADNOC said last month it raised over $1.1bn in gross proceeds following the completion of the bookbuild and public subscription process for the initial public offering of ADNOC Drilling Company.

Total gross demand for the IPO amounted to over $34bn, implying an oversubscription level in excess of 31 times in aggregate, a statement from the company said.Abu Dhabi’s state oil company listed11 percent of ADNOC Drilling on the local bourse, the largest IPO in the emirate for at least four years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.