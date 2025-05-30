AI-powered platform Atiom announces partnership with Minor Group

AI-powered behavioural change platform Atiom announced a partnership with Minor Group to enhance global communication, training, and guest service at the hospitality major.

Minor Group aims to empower its teams, optimise training costs, and enhance operational efficiency and profitability through the collaboration.

The initial rollout includes 17,000 licenses across Minor Hotels’ diverse portfolio, including the highly acclaimed Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Avani Hotels & Resorts, NH Collection, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, Oaks Hotels, and Elewana Collection.

This initiative will support Minor Group’s brand transformation, commercial initiatives, and long-term vision to become the world’s leading hospitality group.

Matthew Spriegel, CEO of Atiom said the company’s digital-first approach aligns with Minor’s eco-friendly training and development initiatives, which they are excited to be involved with.

“For us, the partnership provides a fantastic opportunity to expand to new hotels, adding to our growing credibility as a trusted digital transformation partner in the hospitality industry,” he said.

Craig Cochrane, Chief People Officer at Minor Hotels, said the launch of Atiom in the Group’s hotels across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa has been a key enabler in reinforcing its brand standards of aligning service, culture and communication.

“The platform has already started driving stronger engagement and faster learning across our regions, aligning well with our group-wide transformation,” he said.

With Atiom, Minor Hotels’ employees gain seamless access to essential company information, while managers can create tailored AI tutor modules, role-play simulations, and quizzes to optimize training.

The platform also features tools for self-audits, peer-to-peer recognition, best-practice sharing, and news feeds to keep teams engaged and aligned with company objectives.

In addition to operating over 560 hotels, Minor Group also boasts over 2,000 food and beverage outlets globally.