AlUla and Riyadh airports named Saudi Arabia’s most punctual in August 2025

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has released its monthly report for August 2025 on the punctuality performance of Saudi airports and national carriers.

The report measures compliance with flight schedules based on departures or arrivals within 15 minutes of scheduled times, providing travellers with insights into operational efficiency and supporting the overall passenger experience.

The results highlighted strong performance across several airports.

Saudi airport punctuality

In the international airports category serving more than 15m passengers annually, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh achieved an 82 per cent compliance rate.

In the five to 15m passengers category, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam led with 83 per cent, while Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk topped the two to five million passengers category at 85 per cent.

Among smaller airports, AlUla International Airport recorded an impressive 95 per cent compliance rate in the under two million passengers category.

In the domestic airports segment, King Saud bin Abdulaziz Airport in Al-Baha achieved the highest ranking with 98 per cent compliance.

At the airline level, performance also remained strong. Saudia Airlines recorded 82 per cent for arrivals and 81 per cent for departures.

Flynas achieved 77 per cent for arrivals and 82 per cent for departures, while flyadeal posted the best results in this segment with 83 per cent for arrivals and 87 per cent for departures.

The GACA report also noted punctuality on key domestic and international routes. The Tabuk–Riyadh domestic service and the Riyadh–Amman international route each demonstrated a compliance rate of 92 per cent in August.

GACA stated that these efforts are aligned with the Kingdom’s National Aviation Strategy, which seeks to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading regional aviation hub.

The strategy aims to raise operational standards, improve efficiency, and enhance service quality for passengers across the sector.