Arcapita appoints Dr Ali Bin Harmal Aldhaheri to board of directors

Global alternative investment firm Arcapita has announced the appointment of Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the firm’s leadership as it continues to expand its international portfolio.

Dr. Aldhaheri is a prominent figure in the UAE business and education sectors, with over two decades of executive experience. He currently serves as First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and is the Founder and Chairman of Abu Dhabi University. His additional roles include Chairman of BHS Investment, Chairman of Magna Investment, Chairman of NEMA Holding, Managing Director of Bin Harmal Group, and board member of several publicly listed companies.

His diverse background spans key sectors such as information technology, tourism, education, and real estate. He has also been actively involved in various national economic and development initiatives, positioning him as a strategic asset to Arcapita as it navigates continued global growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih, Chairman of Arcapita, said: “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ali Bin Harmal Aldhaheri to the Board. His breadth of experience in business leadership and education will bring valuable insight to the Board’s discussions and support Arcapita in achieving its long-term strategic goals.”

Hisham Abdulrahman Al Raee, CEO of Arcapita, added: “Dr. Aldhaheri’s proven record of success and influential leadership across the region strongly aligns with our vision. His appointment reflects our continued commitment to enhancing governance and expanding our Board’s capabilities to better serve our investors and partners.”

Dr. Aldhaheri’s appointment follows the recent addition of Abdulatif Al Fozan and Abdulaziz Al Mana to Arcapita’s Board, marking a continued effort by the firm to strengthen its leadership and governance amid ongoing global expansion in alternative investments.