Dubai number plate fetches $2.27mn at weekend auction

A premium number plate sold for AED8.35 million during a public auction in Dubai on Saturday evening.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) organised the event, which generated approximately AED100 million in total revenue.

The top-selling plate, CC22, commanded the highest price at the auction.

The 118th open auction for exclusive vehicle number plates, hosted by #RTA on Saturday evening, April 26, 2025, set a new all-time record, generating about AED 100 million in proceeds, the highest ever achieved in RTA number plate auction history.



Number plate BB20 achieved the second-highest bid at AED7 million, while BB19 sold for AED6.68 million. The AA707 plate reached a price of AED3.31 million.

Another notable sale was AA222, which fetched AED3.3 million.

Participants were required to provide a security cheque deposit of AED25,000 to enter the bidding process.

“[The auction] set a new all-time record, generating about AED 100 million in proceeds, the highest ever achieved in RTA number plate auction history,” RTA said via X.

This latest auction follows the trend of premium number plates commanding multi-million dirham prices in the emirate, reflecting their status as investment assets for many buyers.

Muhammad Binghatti paid AED35 million for a DD number plate.