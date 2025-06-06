Dubai ranked number 1 globally for creative industry FDI

Dubai has once again been named the world’s top destination for greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) in the cultural and creative industries (CCI), securing the No. 1 spot in the Financial Times fDi Markets rankings for 2024.

This marks the third consecutive year the emirate has outperformed global cities like London, Singapore, and New York.

In 2024, Dubai attracted 971 creative sector projects, an 8 per cent increase from 2023, bringing in AED18.86bn ($5.1bn) in capital, up nearly 60 per cent year-on-year.

Dubai foreign investment in creative industries

These investments generated 23,517 new jobs, highlighting the city’s growing appeal as a creative economy powerhouse.

Key sectors driving this growth include:

Advertising and PR

Film production

Gaming

Education

AI-powered software design

According to the Dubai FDI Monitor, greenfield, wholly-owned ventures made up 76.5 per cent of all projects, reflecting strong investor commitment.

The United States led with 23.2 per cent of capital inflows, followed by India, the UK, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia. India stood out in job creation and project volume.

Pro-business reforms, like allowing free zone firms to operate onshore and slashing bureaucracy, combined with robust IP laws and cutting-edge infrastructure, continue to make Dubai a magnet for global creatives and investors.

As outlined in the “Creative Dubai” report, the city is emerging as a global hub for design, immersive tech, and AI innovation—cementing its reputation as a leading destination for creative enterprise in 2025 and beyond.