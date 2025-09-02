Dubai real estate sales surge 13% to $10.9bn in August as population passes 4m

Dubai’s real estate market recorded 16,993 residential transactions in August 2025, a 13.2 per cent increase year-on-year, with total sales reaching AED40bn ($10.9bn), according to the latest Dubai Real Estate Report from Springfield Properties .

The off-plan segment dominated activity with 12,917 transactions worth AED28.3bn ($7.7bn), marking a 22.1 per cent rise in volumes as investor appetite for new launches surged across Dubai’s master-planned communities.

The secondary market contributed 4,076 transactions, with sales value up 5.8 per cent year-on-year to AED11.7bn ($3.2bn). This stability in established districts highlighted the market’s maturity and steady end-user demand.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “Dubai’s real estate market continues to demonstrate balance. Off-plan sales highlight investor appetite for the city’s future, while steady activity in the secondary segment reflects the trust end-users place in established communities.”

Business Bay, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Damac Riverside emerged as the most active residential districts in August.

Premium communities such as Dubai Hills Estate, Sobha Central, and Dubai Maritime City continued to command strong pricing, reflecting sustained demand for centrally located, high-quality stock.

The emirate’s commercial real estate sector recorded 1,273 transactions in August with a total value of AED8.12bn ($2.2bn). Land sales led activity at AED4.62bn ($1.26bn), underscoring the role of development plots in shaping future supply.

Offices: AED894m ($243m) across 321 deals

AED894m ($243m) across 321 deals Retail: AED485m ($132m)

AED485m ($132m) Hotel apartments: AED322m ($88m)

AED322m ($88m) Whole buildings: AED311m ($85m)

AED311m ($85m) Other assets (warehouses, labour camps, workshops): AED1.49bn ($406m)

The rental market also remained buoyant, with 12,181 leases generating AED1.1bn ($300m).

Established districts such as Jumeirah, Nad Al Sheba, and Zaabeel posted the strongest growth, while family-oriented communities like Town Square and Dubai Silicon Oasis drew tenants seeking affordability and lifestyle amenities.

Syed added: “Population growth, infrastructure delivery, and targeted government initiatives – particularly the First-Time Home Buyer Scheme – are broadening demand across the market. These factors ensure growth is not only strong but also sustainable.”

Dubai’s population rose from 3.86m in January to 4.0m in August 2025, a 3.6 per cent increase in just eight months. Growth has been reinforced by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, long-term residency reforms, and sustained inflows of high-net-worth individuals.

Syed concluded: “As Dubai surpasses the four-million resident mark, investor sentiment remains highly positive. With liquidity, new launches, and demographic momentum aligned, the market is well positioned for continued resilience.”

Real estate market snapshot: August 2025