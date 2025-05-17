Dubai real estate sector recorded $4.7bn of transactions last week, including $67m Business Bay building

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED17.3bn ($4.7bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED13.11bn ($3.6bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,048 sales transactions recorded between May 12 and May 16.

Dubai real estate this week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

The Peninsula Four building in Business Bay sold for AED245m ($66.7m)

An apartment in The Royal Atlantis Resort in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED65m ($17.1m)

An apartment in Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay in Jumeirah sold for AED52.2m ($14.2m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED3.27bn ($890m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED925m ($252m).