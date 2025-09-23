Dubai SME and Deliveroo partner to boost F&B businesses

Dubai SME and Deliveroo are teaming up to expand opportunities for Emirati-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage (F&B) sector.

The entities have signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to support local businesses through cost-effective digital adoption, enhanced customer reach, and strengthened competitiveness.

The initiative is aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy in the decade to 2033.

Deliveroo supports Dubai SMEs

Under the agreement, Dubai SME members will benefit from:

Tailored onboarding fees

Preferential commission structures

Substantial promotional support to drive customer acquisition and marketing

The collaboration also delivers a full digital transformation package including in-app marketing visibility, operational training programmes, personalised account management, and dedicated onboarding assistance to ensure a smooth transition to digital platforms.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, said: “SMEs are pivotal to Dubai’s economic success, and within the F&B sector they play a vital role in driving creativity, delivering excellence, and enhancing the city’s culinary landscape.

“By combining Deliveroo’s technological expertise with our deep understanding of local business needs, we are not just streamlining access to market entry but also accelerating the digital transformation that will define the future economy.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to creating an ecosystem where Emirati entrepreneurs can grow and succeed. It also demonstrates how strategic public-private partnerships can deliver tangible results for SMEs whilst advancing our broader economic diversification targets, aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Nick Price, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East, said: “At Deliveroo, we are committed to empowering local businesses and ensuring Emirati-owned SMEs have the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s fast-evolving digital economy.

“Through this partnership with Dubai SME, we’re not only reducing the barriers to entry but also providing the ongoing support that F&B entrepreneurs need to expand their reach, enhance their competitiveness, and build sustainable growth.

“This collaboration reflects our shared belief that public–private partnerships are a powerful driver of innovation and economic progress, and we are proud to play a role in advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

SMEs represent more than 90 per cent of registered businesses in the emirate and employ the majority of the private sector workforce. Within this landscape, F&B entrepreneurs are central to positioning Dubai as a global culinary destination.

As part of its long-term mission, Dubai SME aims to support the creation of 8,000 new Emirati ventures by 2033, raising the total number of supported businesses to 27,000, compared to 19,000 in 2024.

The Deliveroo partnership is a key step toward this target, offering Emirati entrepreneurs affordable access to digital tools, training, and customer engagement opportunities in a competitive and fast-evolving market.