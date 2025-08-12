Dubai taxi trips hit 60m in H1 2025 as passenger numbers top 103m

Dubai’s taxi sector recorded 7 per cent growth in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The number of taxi trips rose to 59.5m, up from 55.7m in H1 2024, while total passengers increased from 97m to 103.5m.

Hala Taxi’s market share also increased to 41.3 per cent of total taxi trips in H1 2025, up from 40.3 per cent in H1 2024—a rise of 2.5 per cent growth in share.

Dubai taxi journeys

Over the same period, the number of active drivers in the sector grew from about 13,000 to nearly 14,000.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency, said the results reflect “the emirate’s economic vibrancy, which has cemented its position as a global destination for investment and tourism.”

The sector also achieved record growth in e-hailing services, hourly vehicle rental, and Hala Taxi bookings.

In H1 2024, around 70 per cent of Hala Taxi trips had an estimated arrival time of under four minutes

In H1 2025, 74 per cent of trips were under 3.5 minutes

Shakri said the improvements highlight the sector’s commitment to service efficiency and customer satisfaction.

With rising demand, faster response times, and an expanding driver base, Dubai’s taxi sector continues to strengthen its role in supporting the emirate’s transport infrastructure and tourism economy.